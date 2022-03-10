Local sports calendar john wagner johnwags Author email Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Schedules are subject to changeWednesday, March 9Braham girl basketball vs. Ogilvie in Class A Section 5 semifinal at Hinckley, 7 p.m. Braham girls won this game, now play on March 11.Thursday, March 10Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Andover in Class 4A Section 7 tournament first-round, 7 p.m.Rush City boys basketball at Milaca in Class 2A Section 6 tournament first-round, 7 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti girl basketball vs. Blaine or Andover (if C-I defeats Centennial Tuesday, March 8) in Class 4A Section 7 final at North Branch, 7 p.m.Friday, March 11Braham girl basketball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa or Nevis (if Braham defeats Ogilvie Wednesday, March 9) in Class A Section 5 final, site to be determined, 7 p.m.Saturday, March 12Rush City boys basketball vs. Annandale or Maple Lake (if Rush City defeats Milaca Thursday, March 10) in Class 2A Section 6 tournament contest at St. John’s, 1 p.m.Braham boys basketball vs. Cromwell-Wright of McGregor in Class A Section 5 quarterfinal, 7 p.m.Tuesday, March 15Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Blaine or Duluth East (if C-I defeats Andover Thursday, March 10) in Class 4A Section 7 semifinal, 7 p.m.Braham boys basketball in Class A Section 5 semifinal versus opponent to be determined at Hinckley, 7 p.m.North Branch boys basketball vs. Hermantown or Duluth Denfeld, Class 3A Section 7 tournament second round, 7 p.m.Thursday, March 17Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. opponent to be determined (if C-I wins Tuesday, March 15) in Class 4A Section 7 final at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save johnwags Author email Follow johnwags Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Readers' Choice Voting Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review 14 hrs ago 0 Scotsman Rum River Mar 6, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
