Schedules are subject to change

Wednesday, March 9

Braham girl basketball vs. Ogilvie in Class A Section 5 semifinal at Hinckley, 7 p.m. Braham girls won this game, now play on March 11.

Thursday, March 10

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Andover in Class 4A Section 7 tournament first-round, 7 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Milaca in Class 2A Section 6 tournament first-round, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girl basketball vs. Blaine or Andover (if C-I defeats Centennial Tuesday, March 8) in Class 4A Section 7 final at North Branch, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Braham girl basketball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa or Nevis (if Braham defeats Ogilvie Wednesday, March 9) in Class A Section 5 final, site to be determined, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Rush City boys basketball vs. Annandale or Maple Lake (if Rush City defeats Milaca Thursday, March 10) in Class 2A Section 6 tournament contest at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Cromwell-Wright of McGregor in Class A Section 5 quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Blaine or Duluth East (if C-I defeats Andover Thursday, March 10) in Class 4A Section 7 semifinal, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball in Class A Section 5 semifinal versus opponent to be determined at Hinckley, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Hermantown or Duluth Denfeld, Class 3A Section 7 tournament second round, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. opponent to be determined (if C-I wins Tuesday, March 15) in Class 4A Section 7 final at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

