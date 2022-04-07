Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, April 7

Cambridge-Isanti girls golf, Becker Invitational at Pebble Creek GC, 11 a.m.

North Branch adapted bowling vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 12:45 p.m.

Rush City boys and girls track at Braham Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 8

North Branch and Braham boys and girls track, at Pine City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Hermantown, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti with Holy Angels and Anoka, 9 a.m.

Braham baseball vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Anoka, noon

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Proctor, noon

Braham baseball vs. Medford, 1 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Hibbing, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 11

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Monticello Country Club, noon

Braham softball vs. Mille Lacs, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball at Mora, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Braham and Rush City boys golf at Pine City Country Club, 10:30 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Mississippi 8 meet at Bulrush Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Braham boys and girls track at Rush City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys and girls track at Cambridge-Isanti with Becker, Big Lake and Monticello, 4 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Becker, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball vs. Pine City, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Pine City, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Becker, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Braham, Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch and Rush City girls golf at Pine City Country Club, 10:30 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti adapted bowling vs. Winona, 12:45 p.m.

North Branch adapted bowling vs. Princeton, 12:45 p.m.

Braham boys and girls track at East Central, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track hosts invitational, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. Foley, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Osseo, 4:15 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Cambridge-Isanti, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball at Cambridge-Isanti, 5 p.m.

Load comments