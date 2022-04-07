Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, April 7
Cambridge-Isanti girls golf, Becker Invitational at Pebble Creek GC, 11 a.m.
North Branch adapted bowling vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 12:45 p.m.
Rush City boys and girls track at Braham Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 8
North Branch and Braham boys and girls track, at Pine City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Hermantown, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti with Holy Angels and Anoka, 9 a.m.
Braham baseball vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Anoka, noon
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Proctor, noon
Braham baseball vs. Medford, 1 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Hibbing, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Monticello Country Club, noon
Braham softball vs. Mille Lacs, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball at Mora, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Braham and Rush City boys golf at Pine City Country Club, 10:30 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Mississippi 8 meet at Bulrush Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Braham boys and girls track at Rush City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at Cambridge-Isanti with Becker, Big Lake and Monticello, 4 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Becker, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Pine City, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Pine City, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Becker, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Braham, Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch and Rush City girls golf at Pine City Country Club, 10:30 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti adapted bowling vs. Winona, 12:45 p.m.
North Branch adapted bowling vs. Princeton, 12:45 p.m.
Braham boys and girls track at East Central, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track hosts invitational, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Foley, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Osseo, 4:15 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Cambridge-Isanti, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball at Cambridge-Isanti, 5 p.m.
