A number of local athletes were honored for their performances this fall, with three standouts earning conference MVP notice.
Senior Cianna Selbitschka of North Branch was named the Mississippi 8 Conference Offensive MVP in volleyball, while two Braham athletes were feted as senior Luke Bendickson was selected the Northeast Silver Subdistrict Offensive MVP and junior volleyball standout Adelia Pierson was chosen the Great River Conference Hitter of the Year.
Selbitschka, who was also a finalist for the statewide Ms. Baden Volleyball prize, was joined by two Viking teammates on the all-conference team, senior Haley Hadrava and junior Paige Sheehan. Junior Reagan Irons and sophomore Paige Peaslee received honorable mention.
Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Makenzie Coplan was named to the All-Mississippi 8 volleyball team, while juniors Allyson Treichel and Abbie Higley received honorable mention.
Pierson and fellow junior Tessa Burmaster were named to the Great River Conference all-league team, while freshman Ashlynn Giffrow received honorable mention.
Rush City garnered four first-team All-GRC nods, with senior setter Taylor Voight, junior outside hitters Ally Rood and Ellie White, and sophomore middle hitter Lexi Ertz making the list.
Sophomore setter Emma Kirby received honorable mention.
The Tigers earned All-State Academic “Silver” status as a team for having a cumulative team GPA of 3.5 or better. Voight was named academic all-state individually, an award limited to seniors who carry at least a 3.8.
In football, Bendickson ran for 1,188 yards and 22 touchdowns to rank among the state leaders in both categories. He was named to the all-league team in the Northeast Silver Subdistrict along with fellow seniors Ben Carlson, Josh Klingensmith and Reed Riesing along with junior Alex Londgren.
Carlson, Klingensmith and Londgren all were two-way linemen who opened holes for Bendickson on offense while ranking among the team’s tackle leaders. Klingensmith at linebacker finished with 46 tackles, while linemen Londgren had 41 and Carlson 27.
Riesing was the team’s leading receiver, catching 24 passes for 370 yards and seven touchdowns while making 34 tackles on defense.
Three Bombers – senior Michael Tilkens-Rogstad and juniors Hayden Lee and Carson Shockman – received honorable mention.
Tilkens-Rogstad was another two-way lineman who had 23 tackles. Lee threw for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns while running for 217 yards at quarterback; Shockman led the Bombers in tackles with 57 while running for 325 yards and four scores.
Meanwhile the North Central Blue Subdistrict All-District team included two players from Cambridge-Isanti in junior quarterback Connor Braaten, who threw for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns, and sophomore wide receiver Logan Henderson, who topped the team in receiving with 44 catches for 679 yards and six touchdowns.
North Branch players were well-represented on the All-Northeast Red Subdistrict squad. Senior quarterback Koby Chouinard, senior running back and linebacker Austin Sonnek, and junior linebacker and tight end Gavyn Jensen-Schneider all earned first-team status, while honorable mention went to senior running back Josh Hindt, senior defensive back Drew Van Eerden and junior two-way lineman Caleb Norwig.
Chouinard, Hindt and Jensen-Schneider were also named to the first team All-Section 7AAAA squad, while honorable mention notice went to Sonnek and sophomore defensive tackle Ben Swanson.
Van Eerden also earned academic all-state status.
In boys soccer, the Mississippi 8 All-Conference team included three players from both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch.
Seniors Tahtan Kassa, Jake Humbert and Chase Christensen were the players from Cambridge-Isanti who were honored, while the Vikings on the team were seniors Isaac Johnson, Taner Bollman and Mason Maroschek.
In girls soccer, Cambridge-Isanti had three players named to the Mississippi 8 All-Conference team, while North Branch had two representatives.
The Bluejackets who were honored were senior Alexa Sutherland, junior Jordan Hillstrom and freshman Mariah Martin, while junior Paige Bauer and sophomore Emmie Meyer were selected from North Branch.
In girls swimming, Cambridge-Isanti had five swimmers earn all-conference honors in seniors Abby Foss, Molly Hennin and Payton Larkin along with junior Brooke Haight and sophomore Caiya Gibbs.
In girls tennis, both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch had two players earn All-Mississippi 8 awards.
Sophomores Chloe Hajek and Ashley Ladd were the Bluejackets who were honored, while North Branch’s honorees were juniors Hollie Ohnsorg and Sophie Smith.
Two college football players with local ties were honored by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference when it announced its all-league football team.
Braham graduate John Larson from Minnesota-Duluth was named the quarterback on the North Division All-Conference First Team, while Cambridge-Isanti grad John Solberg of St. Cloud State was a wide receiver on the North Division Second Team.
