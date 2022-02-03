Laci Leverty sat with her teammates on the Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team, waiting to hear the final results of the All-Around Invitational her team hosted on Saturday, Jan. 29.
When she heard the name of another competitor in second place, Leverty exchanged surprised looks with her teammates. It meant that the senior had won the all-around competition with her score of 36.3.
“I was surprised,” Leverty admitted. “I didn’t hit on one of the events, the beam, so I didn’t think my all-around score would be that high.”
Bluejackets coach Wendy Rooney was not as surprised that the senior had won the competition.
“Laci didn’t have a good beam routine by her standards,” Rooney said. “Even though Laci had some issues on beam, she has a strong enough routine that it was still a decent score. And her other routines were fabulous.”
Leverty’s score of 9.6 on the floor was the best mark among the 51 competitors in the meet, as was her score of 9.35 on the bars, while her vault score of 9.3 tied for the meet’s best mark.
“I think everything went pretty well – but the floor was the best,” Leverty said. “I’m just trying to make the most of my last season.”
The hallmark of the All-Around Invitational is that competitors are expected to compete in the all-around instead of competing in some, but not all, of the apprarati.
“The design is to reward gymnasts who train in all four events,” Rooney said. “It’s really hard physically to do all four – it’s easier to focus on one or two.
“It also becomes fun because some girls don’t like to train for some events, but this motivated them to push through and train. And it can show off their hard work in all of the events.”
Leverty was one of six Cambridge-Isanti gymnasts who finished in the top 12 in the meet – no other school had more than three competitors in the top 12.
Freshman Abby Kryzer placed fifth with a 34.95 score, while eighth grader Aubrey Wilson was next with 34.3 mark. Junior Alison Barber finished eighth (33.8), while sophomore Abby Donnay was 11th (32.85) and freshman Zoe Klocksien was 12th (32.8).
“Aubrey’s finish was fun because she had not competed in all-around this year,” Rooney said. “She’s had some injury and sickness issues that have kept her from vaulting this year, so she prepared an easy vault just to compete. In warmups her ‘hard’ vault worked, so she went with the harder vault – and landed it.
“And Alison has had some setbacks physically this season that caused her to use watered-down routines in two events. We didn’t care about that; we were happy to see her come back and just be able to compete.”
Cambridge-Isanti also sponsored a second team that had two individuals finish in the top 20. Eighth grader Jovie Ebertowski placed 14th (32.6), while eighth grader Reyna Diaz finished 15th (32.6); seventh grader Bailey Okerlund finished just outside the top 20 with a 32.0 score.
The Bluejackets are in a busy portion of the schedule that saw them host Princeton in a meet on Thursday, Jan. 27. C-I claimed a 142.95 to 119.2 victory with its second-highest team score of the season.
In that meet Kryzer won the vault with a career-high 9.3 score, Wilson took first in the beam with a 9.2, and Leverty won the floor with a career-best 9.625 while also taking top honors in the bars with a 9.325.
Leverty led a 1-2-3 sweep of the all-around with a 37.0 score, with Kryzer (36.3) second and Klockstein (32.775) third.
“It takes a physical toll – we have a busy stretch, and it’s a time of the year when bodies are tired,” Rooney said. “But they did a great job, even when things didn’t go well, and they had great attitudes.
“We still have room for improvement, and there are some skills that are right on the cusp [of being ready]. The girls are working really hard to compete in a tough section.”
