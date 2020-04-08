For Todd Johnson, the silence at the National Sports Center is heartbreaking.
“There’s nothing more sad for any of us around here than seeing an empty parking lot and not seeing kids or hearing kids on our playing fields,” said Johnson, executive director of the facility, which is located in Blaine.
The National Sports Center has been closed since March 15, when Gov. Tim Walz shut down the state’s schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.
And while that edict already has affected several soccer showcases the center had planned to host, Neil Ladd, who lives in Harris and serves as the deputy executive director of the NSC, said the facility is far from closed.
“One of the things we have tried to do here at the Sports Center is to try and think outside the box,” he said. “It’s easy to wonder what you’re going to do if you have a soccer tournament canceled. But I think we can evaluate all of our processes currently in place. Everything has been turned upside down, but I think innovation and creativity might lead us to be able to do something bigger and better.”
As deputy executive director at the NSC, Ladd said his responsibilities involve much more than just being second in command.
“It involves everything from problem-solving to figuring out what lies ahead – and what we’ve learned from the past,” he said. “We have good leadership from our executive director, Todd Johnson. Our state board through the amateur sports commission has been very good during these trying times. And we have a good nonprofit board that has been very flexible to help make sure we respond accordingly. My role is to work amongst all of those groups to make sure the National Sports Center remains solvent and moves forward to impact the lives of Minnesotans.”
The National Sports Center is a 600-acre multi-sport campus located in Blaine that includes a variety of sports facilities, including a soccer stadium, more than 50 full-sized soccer fields, a golf course, a velodrome, and an eight-sheet ice rink that is the largest ice arena in the world.
The facility, which opened in 1990, has hosted a number of national and world championships in a range of different sports. But with the world of sports effectively shut down, Ladd said he and the rest of the NSC staff have worked to be creative in their future planning.
“It is challenging, but with a 700-acre campus that can be multi-purpose, we never look at it as just a soccer field or just a basketball court or just a golf course,” he said. “We look at it as an asset, a resource for the state of Minnesota. We’re looking to potentially recreate something new that doesn’t exist today.”
According to Ladd, among the ideas the complex has proposed is using its dormitories as potential medical facilities, using its campus as a relocation site for county social service programs, and providing day care facilities for first responders and health care services.
“It’s an asset for the state of Minnesota,” he said. “When we plan, we never say we’re just ‘this or that’ – it has to be a vision that is multipurpose so we can find a benefit for the state.”
Last week the National Sports Center suspended on-campus activities through May 1; the center had tentatively planned to resume operations on March 28.
Both Johnson and Ladd admit that having to postpone events, such as the girls college soccer showcase the NSC was scheduled to host this past weekend, hurts. But notice that the facility is not using the word “canceled.”
“The word we’d rather use is ‘postpone’ or ‘reschedule’” Johnson said.
Ladd agreed, adding: “I feel I’m a pretty even-keeled guy, but when we come to work every day wanting to impact the lives of kids, that can be challenging. You know that these events are passing by, so we’re doing everything we can do to push them back and reschedule to make sure the opportunities exist. But eventually we’re going to run out of weekends. We’re going to run out of time to hold these events.”
If there is a positive in these challenging times, Ladd said it comes from the opportunity to reexamine sports for ways to make positive changes.
“For example, I think individual sports and recreational sports may rebound quicker because they don’t rely on the gathering of people that social distancing and these other instructions we follow have precluded,” he said. “I’m excited about the future, because I think there’s a restructuring ahead.
“And we might revert back to earlier times, where there are more pick-up games and more activities where kids are specializing and relying on parents to organize opportunities. And I think kids will benefit from that; they will get to find out what it means to just have fun with sports.”
And Ladd said the key to successfully navigating these turbulent waters will be to maintain a positive attitude.
“It can be a challenge [to stay positive],” he said. “I realize that we could all sit back and say, ‘This is too much. We can’t get through all this bad news.’ But this will end eventually, and we’re going to get back to a lifestyle where sports and healthy living in general will be seen as a good thing. And all of the things that we learn from sports help deal with the pressure and anxiety of life.
“I think people are looking for good in all the news that is out there. The world hasn’t stopped and it isn’t shut down. There are things happening, and there are good things that can come out of this.”
Jonathan Young, managing editor of ABC Newspapers, contributed to this report.
