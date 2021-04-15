Alex Kuhlman has decided it is time to resign after five seasons as the North Branch boys basketball coach.
And while the announcement already is more than a week old, the 2001 North Branch graduate still chokes up when he utters the word “resign.”
“For me, it’s kind of an admission that I didn’t reach my goals for the program – and I’m not going to,” Kuhlman said. “When I took the job, we had goals we wanted to accomplish, and this means we’re not going to reach all of the goals we had in mind.”
Kuhlman said a number of factors led him to reach the decision to step down.
“A lot of people forget that a coach and a family put everything into being a success,” Kuhlman said. “At the end of the day, it was an incredibly difficult decision. But I’ve always said that I put the program first, and our decisions would be based on what’s best for the program. And at this point, I felt stepping away, as hard as it is, is what’s best for the program.”
Last season the Vikings posted a 2-16 record, a somewhat misleading mark in that six of the team’s first 10 losses were by 6 points or less. That gave Kuhlman a 23-99 record in his five seasons at North Branch, a mark not dissimilar from the team’s 32-120 mark in the six seasons before he took over.
“I love what we’ve done to build the program,” Kuhlman said. “When I took over, we had no booster club, no traveling organization, not enough equipment. Now our travel organization is fantastic, and we have a booster club that raises tons of money to help the program. A lot of the groundwork has been done.
“I feel we’ve put the program in a better position. Everybody involved has made a huge commitment to a lot of different areas, especially the youth program. And that’s going to pay off down the road.”
Looking down the road, Kuhlman said he will remember the relationships that he forged with his players, both past and present.
“I’m starting to have former players make lifetime decisions – for example, I just had my first former player get engaged,” he said. “It’s cool to hear from them. I think we did a great job of building a ‘family’ culture, so that our guys knew that we cared about them.”
Speaking of family, Kuhlman was quick to thank his wife, Amanda, for the support she provided during his time as the Vikings head coach.
“She ran our traveling organization and put a ton of time into that,” he said. “She was the treasurer for the booster club, and she was the website coordinator.”
Now the couple and their two children, 6-year-old Carter and 5-year-old Harper – “Harper was 2 weeks old at my first end-of-year banquet, and it’s crazy to consider that,” Kuhlman said – will spend more time together.
Still, Kuhlman said he will not forget the support he received while coaching his alma mater’s boys basketball team.
“I would say 95 percent of my basketball parents were amazing – the amount of time they would put in to help us was amazing,” he said. “And my assistants put in an amazing amount of time to make the program the best it could be.
“And I still love all the players in this program. I want them to succeed, and I hope they find a coach who can put them over the top. I love the school, and I appreciate our athletic director, Andrea Schmidt.
“Do I wish this had ended differently? Sure. But I’m not mad, I’m not bitter. I’m at peace with the decision, and I wish nothing but the best for North Branch.”
