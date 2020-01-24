There is no senior leadership on the North Branch gymnastics team this year, because there are no seniors, a marked change from recent seasons.
Keeley Ertl and Alexys Olson of the class of 2018 their Viking squads a last link back to the state qualifying teams of 2014 and 2015, and both qualified for state individually as well. The class of 2019 was led by Angie Fish, herself a two-time state qualifier. The class of 2020, however, is nonexistent, so it falls to the class of 2021 – represented by junior captains Bekah Fish, Ceriann Istvanovich and Paige Bauer – to lead the Vikings a year earlier than expected.
“The juniors are really good role models,” head coach Katie Krampitz said. “They need to use their ‘powers’ for good: They may not even realize how much they set the temperature for practices and meets. The others are looking to them for inspiration.”
The four remaining activities-eligible grades are all represented on the roster, but of the three younger gymnasts who have held varsity status recently, all spend most of their day at the middle school.
Bauer, Fish, eighth-grader Libby Nielsen and seventh-grader Dakota Esget compete in all four events at the varsity level, while Istvanovich and eighth-grader Julia Munchow split duties, with the captain taking the vault and floor exercise and Munchow competing on the uneven bars and balance beam.
Three junior leaders plus three middle schoolers adds up to a rather interesting dynamic in the Viking gym.
“[The captains] have really taken Dakota under their wings and treated her like family from day one,” Krampitz said. “They’re building that dynamic with the younger girls.”
The Viking tumblers most recently competed in a home dual against nearby rival Chisago Lakes. The Vikings put in a strong showing in three events, but a number of falls on the balance beam likely cost them a chance at victory. The Wildcats scored 133.875 to beat the Vikings’ 129.585 overall score.
“It seems like the first girl to fall on beam is the first domino,” Krampitz said. “It goes downhill from there, but on the other hand, we have whole points we can gain if we hit all our [beam routines].”
Despite the overall defeat, Viking gymnasts actually took first in three of the four individual events.
Esget was the meet champion in both the uneven bars (8.6) and the floor exercise (8.925).
Bauer scored the highest single-event mark by notching an impressive 9.5 to win the vault.
Bekah Fish made the podium in all four events, placing third on the beam (8.0) and fourth on the vault (8.55), bars (8.45) and floor (8.65).
The three youngsters, Esget, Nielsen and Munchow, all tied for fifth on the beam (7.5). Bauer was fifth on the floor (8.375).
The Wildcats were powered to their victory by their two all-around leaders, Elsa Leopold (first, 35.675) and Claudia Stipe (second, 35.65). The remainder of the all-around podium was occupied by Vikings: Bekah Fish finished third (33.65), Esget fourth (33.325) and Bauer fifth (31.975).
The Vikings will travel to Becker Thursday, Jan. 23 before competing twice more at home, on Thursday, Jan. 30 against Cambridge-Isanti and on Tuesday, Feb. 4 against Princeton. All of these meets are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
The J.V. girls will compete in the Mississippi 8 J.V. championship at Becker on Friday, Feb 7 at 6 p.m., and then comes the big showdown of the year, the Section 7A meet at Big Lake on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The championship meet, which will also involve the RPHF Flamingos among others, will begin at noon.
