Softball can be considered a family affair — for generation after generation.
It certainly has been for the Anderson family of Braham, which has had participants in softball leagues for 55 years.
Some years have been better than others in terms of success, but the team known as the Paper Towels put together an 11-2 record in the Cambridge-Isanti Fall CoRec Softball League that ended in September at Sandquist Park in Cambridge.
On Sept. 12, six family members — Jack Anderson, age 76; Brian Anderson, 55; Kory Olson, 15; Jessica Olson, 35; Katelyn Anderson, 28, and Zach Anderson, 33 — took to the diamond.
Jack, the great-grandfather, started playing back in 1958 when he was 14 years old.
“He played baseball, fast pitch and slow pitch,” his granddaughter Jessica said.
On the Sunday in September when the family played together, Jack Anderson reached base safely on his lone plate appearance and played second base for two innings as he made it a true four-generation lineup of the family.
“That was awesome,” his son Brian said of playing with his dad for the first time in a decade. “For him to get out there, ... it was fun.”
Brian, who was 14 when he started playing in 1978, will tell you that softball has been a big — no, make that a huge — part of his life. After all, he plays in men’s and co-rec leagues and umpires on a third night. Plus, he coaches his daughter’s team.
“It’s pretty much what I live for,” he said. “That’s what I do.”
Jessica, Katelyn and Zach are Brian’s children. Kory is the daughter of Jessica and Kyle Olson, the latter being a fan but not a softball player.
“We play just for the fun of the game and being able to play with family,” Jessica said. “It’s just fun. We take it seriously and play hard, but mainly to have fun.”
Growing up, the males played the traditional men’s sports — football, basketball and baseball. The females were just as active in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Kory, a freshman, plans to play fast pitch in high school, but someday figures to be a regular on her mother’s team.
“I’m hoping she’ll play, but she wants to give fast pitch a try,” Jessica said, adding that son Jack, 11, probably will play in the future. But first comes baseball for Jack.
“Softball runs pretty deep in the family,” Jessica said. “My dad, brother, sister and I have played with each other for over 13 years.”
Brian isn’t certain how long the Andersons will keep playing, but there’s no end in sight.
“My kids are all pretty good, but I’m getting too old to play,” he said, then laughed, “But I hope to keep playing for a while.”
By the way, winning 11 of 13 games in the co-rec league wasn’t enough to claim a title.
“Third place,” Brian said. “There’s some competitive teams in co-rec.”
No matter. Wining isn’t so important for this family.
“We like to win, but if we lose, we walk off laughing,” Brian said. “We don’t care. It’s not the end of the world.”
