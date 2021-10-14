Have you ever owned a 1968 Chevelle that can travel at speeds of 185 miles per hour?
Dave Feders of Isanti has one, and he puts it to good use at Brainerd International Raceway.
Feders, 46, purchased the car five years ago when it was considered a “roller,” without a motor or several other parts. Today it’s a champion’s drag racing car in the Working Street Class at Brainerd.
He’s been an avid dragster for about 10 years, sometimes in the streets or on the Grove Creek track in Litchfield.
“That’s when it got a little more serious,” Feders said, adding that he and some friends refurbished the Chevelle to make it viable on the prestigious Brainerd track.
His car got to the track with a 900 horsepower engine and drove in what he termed “run what you brung” competition. At that time, he had that car for just more than year and upped the power — nitrous, 706 cubic inches and 1300 horsepower.
“There’s a couple of players who have a lot of power,” he said.
That group, naturally, includes Feders, who won two of the three major events at Brainerd and placed second in the other this year. He won the Street Car Showdown over Memorial Day before running into some difficulty during the Pleasureland RV Show & Go during the Fourth of July weekend.
“Memorial Day went pretty well, but the Fourth of July was a little rough,” Feders said.
Still, he finished second over the Fourth and the stage was set for the Muscle Car Shootout over the Labor Day weekend. No problem for Feders, who won four races to emerge as the weekend and season champion.
He opened with a victory over a 1983 Ford Ranger owned by Jason Hartkopf, of Eden Valley. After a bye, Feders beat a fast 1951 IH pickup driven by Matthew Johnson, of Duluth. In the semifinals, he then was awarded a victory via disqualification over Hanska’s Jason Geiger in his 1968 Camero. Geiger would place second in the season standings.
In the finale, Feders fell behind early before overpowering an ‘87 Mustang driven by Jason King, of Saginaw. Feders had a winning time of 7.673 seconds and 183.47 mph.
Feders said he two biggest fans are his wife, Jen, and daughter, Alyssa.
“Jen is into it, but isn’t really die-hard,” Feders said. “But she’s always there.”
He also credits fellow drag racer Troy Bednarz, of Nowthen, and engine builder Jeff Fiala, of Zimmerman, for providing a lot of help.
“I wrecked a few engines, but none this year,” Feders said. “But when I wreck one, say on Memorial Day, (Fiala) gets me back on the track (by July 4).”
If you’re wondering about the safety of the racers, Feders basically said not to worry.
“There’s always risk when you’re going down the track, but with all the safety equipment that’s required, ... it helps keep all of us safe.”
Feders said his best run at Brainerd was 7.54 seconds with a speed of 185 mph. It could go faster in 2022.
“That’s the goal,” he said. “We’re going to be ripping the car apart, getting rid of the nitrous and going to a pro charger. But first you gotta get your car onto the track.”
That figures to be no problem when considering his successful 2021 season.
“We’ve got a lot of really good people up there (in Brainerd),” Feders said.
Geoff Gorvin, marketing and public relations director at the track, agrees.
“He bought a really fast car and started having success right away,” Gorvin said, referring to Feders. “With a lot of help from other drivers.”
Is it one big happy family?
“Absolutely,” Feders said without hesitation.
