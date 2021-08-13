The Isanti Redbirds took care of business in the first two rounds of the Class C Region 1 tournament held at Princeton last weekend.
But the North Branch Nighthawks were “given the business” in two painful contests at the tournament and saw their season come to an end.
First, the top-seeded Redbirds, who soared to a pair of easy victories in the opening rounds of the tournament. Isanti rolled to a 13-0 victory over East Bethel on Saturday, Aug. 7, then squashed Quamba 9-0 the next day to move within one win of qualifying for the Class C state tournament.
“The boys are really focused,” Isanti manager Steve Allen said. “We got good at-bats, solid pitching and excellent defense, and that’s a good formula.”
Starter James Green dominated East Bethel in Saturday’s win, allowing just one hit while striking out seven in six scoreless innings. T.J. Wink retired the Bandits without incident in the seventh to close out the victory.
At the plate, the Redbirds scored at least one run in four of the six innings in which they batted, including two runs in the first, three runs in both the second and fourth, and a five-run sixth that closed out the win. Joe Tuholsky had three hits, while three other Redbirds – Jeff Bowman, Blaze Hogie and Logan Kalis – each had two hits.
Isanti jumped on Quamba the following evening, scoring at least one run in each of the first four innings to build an 8-0 advantage. Kalis slugged a two-run homer in the first, while Tuholsky and Hogie each added three more hits.
That was more than enough offense for Phil Bray, who allowed just five hits while collecting 13 whiffs in six scoreless innings. Wink and Chris Olean combined for three more scoreless frames to close out the victory.
“You can’t look past anybody, or you can suddenly find yourself behind the 8-ball,” Allen said. “You have to come into this tournament focused; if you take your foot off the gas pedal, you can be in trouble.
“If we can stay away from injuries and make sure we have everyone there, we should be OK. We were without Wyatt [Soderquist] this weekend, and we’ll be without Mitch [Dunbar] next weekend. In Town Ball, you have to have depth and committed players.”
This week Isanti will face Hinckley on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m., with the winner earning an automatic berth to the state tournament. But even a loss Friday is not catastrophic; the loser must win a contest on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. to earn the second berth for Region 1 in the state tournament.
“The competition will be stronger this weekend,” Allen said. “But if we keep playing the way we’ve been playing, we will live with whatever happens.”
Meanwhile North Branch found itself on the wrong end of a pair of one-run contests that bounced the Nighthawks out of the tournament.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, North Branch built an early 1-0 lead against Quamba, only to see the Cubs scratch out three runs in the eighth. The Nighthawks managed to tie the game with two runs in the top of the ninth, then scored a run in the 10th inning to take the lead.
But Quamba plated two runs in the bottom of the 10th to escape with a 5-4 victory.
Clint Mattson and Josh Lauer each had three hits for North Branch. On the mound Dylan Ramberg pitched out of jams in both the second and sixth inning, while Jimmy Skroch came on in the 10th and surrendered two hits and a walk that produced the Quamba win.
Skroch, one of the top pitchers in the Eastern Minny League, proved his value in an elimination game against East Bethel the following day. Skroch allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 11 in eight solid innings.
But East Bethel starter Parker Leipzig matched Skroch and shut out North Branch over nine innings, never allowing the Nighthawks to advance a runner past second base.
In the bottom of the ninth, North Branch’s Charlie Linder allowed a hit and a sacrifice, then walked the next three batters to force home the game’s only run.
Class C Region 1 Tournament
At Solheim Veterans Field, Princeton
Friday, Aug. 13
Isanti vs. Hinckley, 7:30 p.m. (winner qualifies for state tournament)
Saturday, Aug. 14
East Bethel vs. Mora, noon
Princeton vs. Quamba, 3 p.m.
East Bethel/Mora winner vs. Princeton/Quamba winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Winner of Saturday’s 6 p.m. game vs. Isanti/Hinckley loser from Friday, 11 a.m. (winner qualifies for state tournament)
Winner of Sunday’s first game vs. Isanti/Hinckley winner from Friday, 2 p.m. (seeding for state tournament)
