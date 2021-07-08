The Isanti Redbirds used a pair of six-run uprisings to beat one of their local Town Ball rivals, the Rum River Bandits, by a 14-6 score in a contest that lasted just seven innings on Wednesday, June 30.
The Redbirds belted out 13 hits and scored six times in both the second and sixth innings to claim the victory. Mason Voshell, Logan Kalis and Brent Tholen each had a home run among their two hits on the night, while Joe Tuholsky went 3-for-5 and scored three runs for Isanti.
Trailing 7-0 through four innings, Rum River scored four times in the fifth to climb back into the contest. Seth Plohasz led the Bandits with two hits in the contest.
Kohl Horsch threw a complete-game shutout to pitch the Braham Snappers to a 1-0 victory at East Bethel on Monday, June 28. Horsch struck out 10 batters and pitched around nine hits, including two doubles, and four walks to claim the victory.
The Snappers scored the game’s only run in the fifth inning when Jeremiah Friday singled home Mike Strelow.
Two days later Braham pitching was blistered for 12 hits, nine walks and five hit batsmen in a 16-1 loss at Hinckley in a game that lasted just five innings.
The Snappers managed just two hits, a double by Brady Yrjo and a single by Zach Loy.
Entering the final month of the regular season, the Redbirds lead the Eastern Minny League’s Central Division with a 6-0 record, while Rum River is second with a 5-5 mark and North Branch is third with a 4-5 record.
Braham begins July in fifth place in the Eastern Minny League’s North Division with a 2-5 record.
All four teams took a break for the Fourth of July holiday and returned to action this week.
Isanti took the first, hosting East Bethel on Tuesday, July 6, and then entertaining Hinckley the following evening in two games that were not completed at press time.
The Redbirds will play at Quamba on Friday, July 9, before returning home two days later to host Mora in a 4 p.m. start.
North Branch also was at Quamba, taking on the Cubs on Wednesday, July 7, in a game that was not completed at press time. The Nighthawks will host St. Francis on Saturday, July 10, in a 1 p.m. contest.
Rum River returns to the diamond on Thursday, July 8, with a game at St. Francis, and two nights later the Bandits will play a contest at Hinckley.
The next scheduled contests for Braham are three road contests set for Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11. The Snappers will play at Mora on Saturday, July 10, starting at noon, then travel to Hibbing for a twin bill against the Knights the next afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.
