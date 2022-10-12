BRAHAM
Bombers football
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. vs. East Central @East Central High School (Sandstone)
Oct. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Braham High School
Bombers volleyball
Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Isle High School
Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Pine City @Braham High School
Bombers cross country
Oct. 11, 4:15 p.m. Mora Last Chance Meet @Spring Brook Golf Course
Oct. 18, 3:45 p.m. Great River Conference @ Pine City Country Club
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
Oct. 10, 4 p.m. vs. Valley Christian School @Cambridge Christian School
Oct. 13, 4 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist @Cambridge Christian School
Oct. 18, 3:15 p.m. vs. Rochester Area @ Cambridge Christian School
Warriors volleyball
Oct. 10, 4:30 p.m. vs. Valley Christian School @Valley Christian School (Osceola, WI)
Oct. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist @Cambridge Christian School
Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. vs. Rochester Area @ Cambridge Christian School
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets football
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids @ Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Andover @ Andover High School
Bluejackets girls swim and diving
Oct. 15, 9 a.m. vs. Section True Team @ Coon Rapids
Oct. 18, 6 p.m. vs. Ogilvie @ Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets cross country
Oct. 11, 4:15 p.m. Mora Last Chance Meet @Spring Brook Golf Course
Oct. 18, 4:15 p.m. Mississippi 8 Conference Meet @ Isanti Middle School
Bluejackets boys soccer
Oct. 11, 5 p.m. vs. Andover @ Andover High School
Bluejackets girls soccer
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Centennial @ Centennial High School
Bluejackets volleyball
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Chisago Lakes High School
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls tennis
Oct. 11, 9 a.m. vs. Girls Varsity Section Individuals @ Elk River High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings football
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Hermantown @Centricity Stadium
Oct. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Cloquet @ North Branch High School
Vikings cross country
Oct. 18, 4:15 p.m. Mississippi 8 Conference Meet @ Isanti Middle School
Vikings boys soccer
Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld @ Duluth Denfield High School
Vikings girls soccer
Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. vs. Hermantown @ Centricity Stadium
Vikings volleyball
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Andover @Andover High School
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @ North Branch
Vikings girls tennis
Oct. 11, TBA Individual Sectionals @Elk River High School
RUSH CITY
Tigers football
Oct. 14, 6 p.m. vs. International Falls @Andy Saloka Field
Oct. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Moose Lake/Willow River @ Willow River High School
Tigers cross country
Oct. 11, 4 p.m. Royalton Invite @Royalton High School
Oct. 18, 3:45 p.m. Great River Conference @ Pine City Country Club
Tigers volleyball
Oct. 11, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City @Rush City High School
Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie @Ogilvie High School
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Simley @ Simley High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. vs. Dells Ducks @ Lake Delton Ice Arena
Oct. 15, 7:45 p.m. vs. Dells Ducks @ Lake Delton Ice Arena
Oct. 23, 12:05 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings @ Isanti Civic Arena
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.