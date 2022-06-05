Both the Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch golf teams were well represented on the All-Mississippi 8 Conference teams announced last week.
On the girls side, Cambridge-Isanti junior Emily Nystrom was the league’s player of the year thanks to her average of 84.6 per round, an average more than two full strokes better than her nearest competitor.
Of the seven league competitions this spring, Nystrom was the league medalist four times.
North Branch had two players honored as senior Hailey Bistodeau finished third in the league with her average of 87.4 strokes per round, while junior Olivia Weyenberg averaged 91.0 strokes per round to finish sixth, earning both a spot on the all-league title.
On the boys side, both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch had one player on the All-Mississippi 8 team. Freshman Tyler Minke of North Branch averaged 79.6 strokes per round to tie for sixth, while junior Logan Westman of Cambridge-Isanti placed ninth with his average of 80.4 strokes.
Just outside the top 12 was senior Jack Gladitsch of North Branch in 13th (83.2), while sophomore Will O’Donovan (85.4) and junior Finn Overby (85.6) of Cambridge-Isanti placed 17th and 18th, respectively.
BASEBALL
Cambridge-Isanti will look to bounce back from three losses last week as it prepares for the start of section tournaments. The Bluejackets opened last week with a 10-1 loss to Monticello on Tuesday, May 24, then lost at Big Lake 4-1 the next day.
C-I closed the regular season with a 10-0 loss at Grand Rapids on Thursday, May 26.
The Bluejackets opened play in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament at Andover on Wednesday, June 1, in a contest that was not completed at press time. Win or lose, Cambridge-Isanti will play again on Thursday, June 2, starting at 4:30 p.m.
North Branch also will need to rebound entering tournament play after losing twice last week. The Vikings dropped a 6-3 decision at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 24, then closed the books on the regular season with a 10-0 loss at Hibbing three days later.
The Vikings were the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament and opened against Hibbing on Tuesday, May 31, in a contest that was not completed at press time. A win would vault North Branch into a contest either at Hermantown or home against Cloquet on Thursday, June 2, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Braham will enter the section tournament on a four-game winning streak thanks to a pair of victories last week. The Bombers closed Great River Conference play by crushing East Central 13-0 on Tuesday, May 24, then two days later shut out Cromwell-Wright 7-0.
The Bombers were the No. 2 seed in the Class A Section 5 East subsection and opened with a home contest against McGregor on Tuesday, May 31, that was not completed at press time. With a win Braham would face the winner of a game between Ogilvie and East Central at home on Thursday, June 2, with the winner of that contest playing the winner of the opposite bracket the next day.
Rush City lost 6-3 at Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, May 24, before closing the regular season with an 11-0 win over East Central two days later. The Tigers tied for third in the Great River Conference with Braham as the two teams both finished 7-5 in league action.
The Tigers opened the Class 2A Section 7 tournament against Two Harbors on Tuesday, May 31, in a contest that was not completed at press time. Rush City will play its next contest on Thursday, June 2, with the site and opponent to be determined Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Cambridge-Isanti put up a fight before falling in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament. The Bluejackets opened play with a 15-5 loss to Anoka, the third seed in the section, on Thursday, May 26, but rebounded in the elimination bracket to crush Duluth East 9-0 at Andover two days later.
C-I saw its season come to an end with a 9-0 loss to Andover later that afternoon.
North Branch opened play in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament by edging Hibbing 2-0 on Saturday, May 28. But in their second contest that day, the Vikings were on the short end of a 2-1 decision to top-seeded Hermantown.
That bounced the Vikings into the elimination bracket, where they knocked off Grand Rapids 10-1. Next North Branch had a rematch against Hibbing on Tuesday, May 31, a game that was not completed at press time.
A win would have moved North Branch into the consolation final game later that day, with the winner of that contest playing for the section title on Tuesday, June 2, at Chisago Lakes.
Braham was the fifth seed in the Class A Section 4 tournament and opened with an easy 20-1 win over New Life Academy on Saturday, May 21. Alex Rysdam gave up a bloop single to the first batter she faced and did not allow another hit to earn the win, while Nickole Duvernay and Sunny Lilly each had three hits to pace the offense.
The Bombers then faced Randolph, the second-ranked team in the state in Class A, and were no-hit in a 13-0 loss.
But Braham bounced back to knock off Lester Prairie on Tuesday, May 24, as Mya Londgren went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple that helped her produce five RBIs, while Duvernay, Hannah Olson and Taylor Strom also had two hits apiece.
The Bombers then saw their season end with a 12-2 loss to West Lutheran in the elimination bracket semifinal.
Rush City jumped to a fast start in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament, crushing Two Harbors 25-1 in a contest played Tuesday, May 24. Two days later the Tigers avenged a regular-season loss to Greenway with a convincing 10-1 win behind pitcher Kendal Pillar, who struck out seven and allowed only three hits.
Later that day Rush City ran into Proctor, which is ranked seventh in the state in Class 2A, and the Rails claimed a 6-1 win.
That setback pushed the Tigers into the consolation bracket, where they faced Greenway on Tuesday, May 31, in a contest that was not completed at press time. Rush City needed to win that contest and two others that day to advance to the section title game to be played on Thursday, June 2, in Grand Rapids.
BOYS TENNIS
Keagen Lowman of Cambridge-Isanti fell just one match shy of qualifying for the state tournament, placing third in singles in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament.
Lowman, the No. 4 seed entering play, opened the tournament with wins over Ewen Moe of Duluth East and Aaron Zoubek of Elk River. But he lost to Malachi McKinnon of Forest Lake 6-1, 6-1, which proved decisive when he rebounded to knock off Beck Barber of Brainerd 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in his third-place match.
When McKinnon lost to Elk River’s Cullen Brown in the championship match, McKinnon won the second seed – and a berth in the state tournament – by virtue of his head-to-head win over Lowman.
The Bluejackets’ top doubles team of seniors Alex Magnuson and Erik Kindem placed fourth in the section tournament. After winning their first two matches in straight sets, the duo lost to Patten and Delaney of Duluth East in the semifinals, then fell to Forest Lake’s pair of Kerkow and Dzurik in the third-place match.
BOYS TRACK
Cambridge-Isanti won the Mississippi 8 Conference Championship, which was hosted by St. Francis on Wednesday, May 25.
Leading the way for the Bluejackets were sophomore Riley Wilson, who won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.06, while junior Josh Foley won the 300 hurdles with a 41.80 clocking. Wilson also won the pole vault by clearing 12-6 while taking second in the long jump with a leap of 20-10.
Other top efforts came from junior John Ziebarth, who was second in the discus with a throw of 146-0, while senior Samuel Mechah took second in the 400 (51.83) and placed third in the 100 (11.52) and the 200 (23.20).
Riley Wilson’s twin brother, Micah, placed second in the 110 hurdles (16.18) while clearing 12-0 in the pole vault to place third.
North Branch also had several strong performances at the league meet, especially in the field events. Junior Nik Bovitz finished second in the triple jump with a best leap of 40-8.75, while senior Jackson Marcussen earned third in the shot put (44-6.5) and senior Logan Murphy took third in the high jump by clearing 6-0.
Murphy had his team’s best finish on the track by placing seventh in 200 with a 23.81 clocking.
Braham had some outstanding efforts at the Class A Section 5 subsection meet hosted by Pierz on Tuesday, May 24.
Eighth grader Tyler Eklund won the 800 with a time of 2:07.39, while sophomore Memphys Campbell placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a 44.28 clocking. Campbell also finished sixth in the 100 (12.51) and eighth in the 200 (25.25), while sophomore Brycen Lotz took seven in the high jump by clearing 5-0.
Junior Nolan Anderson led Rush City at the Class A Section 5 subsection meet. He hit the tape first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.82, while placing second in the 300 hurdles (43.57) and the long jump (20-0.5).
Other top efforts for the Tigers came from sophomore Owen Dick, who took third in the pole vault by clearing 11-6 while placing fifth in the long jump with a best leap of 18-9. And junior Andrew Thole placed fourth in the 200 (24.59) and fifth in the 100 (12.35) while senior Karl Meissner finished sixth in the 400 (54.01).
GIRLS TRACK
Cambridge-Isanti had several strong performances at the Mississippi 8 Conference Championship, which was held at St. Francis on Wednesday, May 25.
Junior Anika Larson was a triple winner for the Bluejackets, taking first place in both the 100 (12.83) and the 200 (26.29) while also winning the long jump with a best leap of 17-6.5. Junior Kendyl Izzo won the 800 with a 2:24.79 clocking while taking fifth in the 1,600 (5:24.76).
Senior Laci Leverty cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault and also placed third in the 100 (13.17),
Senior Aiyana Knight placed third in the 400 (1:00.73) and took fourth in the 200 (27.11), while eighth grader MaKenna Sjoberg placed second in the 3,200 (11:41.05) and third in the 1,600 (5:21.36).
Sophomore Hannah Bingham placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.30) and took fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.34) while also earning third in the triple jump with a leap of 32-9.
North Branch earned a number of runner-up finishes at the league meet, including three in the field events.
Senior Lauren Hicks took second in the shot put with a best throw of 32-8.5, while eighth grader Ella Dick placed second in the pole vault by clearing 10-6 and freshman Asaysha Olson placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 33-6.
Olson also placed third in the high jump (4-10) and earned fourth in the long jump (16-2.75), while freshman Dakota Esget took fourth in the pole vault (9-6).
On the track, sophomore Shaeyna Andreotti had the best individual finish as she took second in the 300 hurdles with a 48.76 clocking, with freshman Ella Kuhlman taking third (48.93). Andreotti placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.19), while seventh grader Sophia Thorsen finished fourth in the 100 (13.22) and freshman Derrian Dick took fourth in the 400 (1:02.52).
Junior Julia Kuhnke was a winner for Braham at the Class A Section 5 subsection meet hosted by Pierz on Tuesday, May 24.
Kuhnke won the 800 with a time of 2:26.56, while junior Ella Doble placed second in both the 100 (13.21) and the 200 (27.19). Eighth grader Emily Davis finished sixth in the 400 with a 1:05.65 clocking.
Rush City sophomore Lydia Bengtson earned a spot among the top hurdlers at the Class A Section 5 subsection meet. She finished second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.40, and her 52.09 effort in the 300 hurdles was good for third; Bengtson also placed third in the long jump with a leap of 14-11.5.
Freshman Autumn Stream also had a good meet, placing fourth in the 1,600 meters (5:41.03) while placing 10th in the 3,200 (13:12.15), and junior Samatha Widell placed sixth in the shot put (27-5.5) and seventh in the discus (73-11).
