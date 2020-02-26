Cambridge-Isanti’s Ethan Hintermeister qualified to compete at the Class 2A state diving tournament for the second year in a row.
The junior earned his state berth by placing third in 1-meter diving at the Section 7 meet, which was held at Coon Rapids on Friday, Feb. 21.
Hintermeister stood in fourth place after the semifinals with a 245.30 score, then lifted his total to 359.70 to rise to third place. That secured his spot in the state meet, which will be held at the Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 6 p.m.
“Ethan dove very solidly on Friday,” Bluejackets swim coach Gary Gotz said. “His list of dives has probably one of the highest degree of difficulty totals in the state. He is going into the state meet for the second time now and knows a little more what that meet is like, so we are expecting that he should place well.”
Two other juniors scored points for the Bluejackets at the Section 7 swim meet. Mitchell Patrick tied for 13th in the 50 free with a time of 23.58 while placing 16th in the 100 back with a 1:04.43 clocking.
And Eli Bingham took 11th place in the 100 breast with a time of 1:06.31.
