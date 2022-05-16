Madison Helin can be described as a true year-round athlete.
Consider the sports resume for the senior at North Branch has included participation in softball, volleyball, basketball, cross-country and weight training. Add up the letters and you get 13, including five in softball, the sport she will play at the next level after signing a letter of intent with Minnesota State in Mankato.
Her prowess in athletics doesn’t hinder her academically. Not when you consider her National Honor Society membership with a 3.83 GPA.
So next up will be playing in the outfield and displaying her hitting skills for the Mavericks while majoring in exercise science with hopes of a career in athletic training or physical therapy.
Helin, through the first 11 games for the 7-4 Vikings this season, was hitting a robust .412 with 14 hits in 34 at bats. She had six extra base hits — three doubles, one triple and two home runs. She had scored 15 runs and drove in 14.
“Maddie has developed not only physically but mentally as a sound softball player and athlete,” said North Branch softball coach Kathy Crudo. “Maddie’s stats speak for themselves, but don’t show the type of leader she is.
“She holds herself to a standard so that we as coaches do not need to worry about pushing, but then demands it from her teammates. She understands the ability of her teammates and expects them to play at that caliber as she does day in and day out.”
After she went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in a recent loss to Becker, her coach wasn’t concerned.
“Maddie is one of the mentally toughest athletes I have ever coached,” Crudo said, adding that “she makes it extremely fun to see her never stay down, and instead rise.”
Considered to be a confident player whether hitting in clutch situations or patrolling the outfield, Helin makes “it easy for players to play around her and gives our young athletes someone to look up to,” Crudo said.
Mankato, Crudo said, is getting an athlete “who hasn’t peaked yet and … I am excited about her future. I believe Maddie has the mindset and expectations for herself that will make her a huge asset to the Mavericks.”
Helin, the recipient of the Athena Award as this year’s top female athlete at her school, certainly is hoping for more success on the softball field.
“I’d say it’s just getting started,” she said with a confident tone. “It’s never over because there’s always something to improve on. I like the challenge [softball] brings. It’s a team sport. … You can’t do it by yourself. And you always get another at-bat, a chance to do better.”
Her parents were both athletes, meeting when playing softball (her mother, Kindra) and baseball (her father, Jay) at Southwest Minnesota State in Winona. Now their daughter is primed for her own collegiate career as a center fielder.
“I love tracking down balls and throwing people out,” the strong-armed Maddie said.
“Her arm in phenomenal,” her coach said. “She has a good shot at jumping right in and playing at Mankato.”
Maddie hopes so, but realizes it won’t be a given.
“They are a very competitive Division II softball team,” Maddie said.
Before that happens, she hopes to help North Branch reach the state tournament for the third time in her career. The Vikings placed second in 2018, but lost in the opening round in 2020. One season was wiped out by the pandemic.
“We hope to make it again,” Maddie said.
Maddie, who was a gymnast in her younger years, isn’t considering days off and her coach wishes she could stay on for another year or more in North Branch, where her mother is the athletic director.
“I don’t want to think about her leaving, but I am excited for her future,” Crudo said. “I am so proud of the legacy she continues to build for the program and we all wish her nothing but the best.”
