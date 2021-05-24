There are a number of familiar names at the top of the leaderboard for Great River Conference girls golf events this year.
The Braham girls have been a fixture at the top of the team standings, a trend that continued in a meet hosted by Izatys Golf Resort on Wednesday, May 12. The Bombers posted a team score of 441 to beat second-place Hinckley-Finlayson by 45 strokes.
Leading the way were seniors Tessa Burmaster and Jenna Bostrom, who placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Close behind was freshman Madison Davis in seventh, while eighth grader Jenna Burmaster placed eighth.
“Jenna, Tessa and Madison return from the 2019 season, and they have been a solid foundation for the girls team this year,” said coach Lauren Kiesz, who noted that Braham won the league title that season.
“We also have two freshmen, Jenna Bryant and Delaney Johnson, who were on JV in 2019 and have made large improvements to their game. And Jenna Burmaster has already shown that she’s ready to compete in varsity-level meets.”
Kiesz said she likes the camaraderie that has developed on her team.
“Our girls are all very close friends, but they have a competitive streak as well,” she said. “They are all looking to improve their games week to week.”
Not to be outdone is Rush City senior Maggie Roth. She carded a 95 to earned medalist honors at Izatys and continue her season-long string of finishing first in GRC meets this season.
“Maggie has been consistent with her scoring, and her short game continues to improve,” said Rush City coach Eric Telander. “She has been putting in a lot of time practicing and preparing for the end of the conference season and sections.”
On the boys side, Braham posted a team total of 448 to finish fifth at Izatys. Seniors Al Londgren and Zack Yerke both shot a 103 to tie for 11th at the event.
Baseball
North Branch fought through an up-and-down week that included a pair of easy victories and two one-run losses.
The Vikings began the week with a 5-4 loss to Princeton on Monday, May 10, in a contest where the Tigers scored three times in the sixth to earn the come-from-behind victory. But North Branch bounced back to claim a 13-3 victory over Monticello the next day as freshman Andrew Orf went 4-for-4, senior Gavyn Jensen-Schneider collected three hits, including a double, and junior Reed Jacobsen belted a home run and a double in three at-bats.
Big Lake took advantage of three North Branch errors to score three times in the fifth and the game-winning run in the eighth inning to hand the Vikings a 4-3 loss on Thursday, May 13. But again North Branch rebounded nicely, pounding Hermantown 9-2 behind Orf, who had another 4-for-4 day with a home run, and Jensen-Schneider, who was 3-for-3 with a double.
Cambridge-Isanti began last week with three losses, starting with an 8-6 home loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 11, despite a 3-for-4 day at the plate by senior Connor Braaten and a 2-for-4 effort by junior Jaxson Skoglund that included a triple.
The Bluejackets then lost 8-1 at Blaine the next day before dropping the first game of a doubleheader against Becker by a 7-5 margin despite two hits by Braaten, senior Cole Vandenheuvel and junior Braden Jones.
But C-I closed the week with a 12-5 victory over Becker in the nightcap. The Bluejackets pounded out 16 hits and scored at least one run in every inning by the third with Braaten and juniors Max Sickler and Nathan Krantz each collecting three hits.
Braham extended its winning streak to five straight games by pounding out 41 runs in three victories. The Bombers swept a doubleheader against Isle on Monday, May 10, cruising to wins of 20-6 and 8-7 before punishing Ogilvie 13-0 on Thursday, May 13.
Rush City began last week with 9-4 loss to Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, May 11, before dropping an 8-0 decision to Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, May 13.
Boys Golf
Cambridge-Isanti placed fifth in a nonconference event held at Forest Hills Golf Club on Monday, May 10, posting a team score of 357.
Senior Easton Parnell led the Bluejackets with an 84 that was good for 13th place, while sophomore Logan Westman carded an 86 to finish 17th.
Girls Golf
Cambridge-Isanti took the top spot in a Mississippi 8 Conference meet the squad hosted at Purple Hawk on Wednesday, May 12. The Bluejackets’ team total of 370 was four strokes better than second-place Becker.
Individually Jasmyn Sibell continued her strong senior season, firing an 81 to win medalist honors by a whopping seven strokes over her nearest competitor, Ashley Reed of Becker.
Fellow senior Maggie Kurowski shot a 92 to tie for sixth, while sophomore Emily Nystrom carded a 95 to tie for 11th. Senior Ashton Parnell rounded out the C-I lineup by placing 20th.
North Branch tied for fifth with St. Francis at that event with a 407, just one shot behind fourth-place Monticello. Junior Hailey Bistodeau led the Vikings with a 97 that tied her for 13th place, while senior Chloe Moline carded a 99 to tie for 16th.
Softball
Rush City won four times last week to secure its hold on the top spot in the Great River Conference.
The Tigers began the week with a 25-0 rout at Ogilvie on Monday, May 10, but the key contests were a doubleheader sweep of Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, May 13. Rush City won by scores of 7-1 and 6-2, then knocked off Braham 13-0 in six innings on Friday, May 14, to improve to 9-0 in the league, two full games ahead of Isle and Hinckley-Finlayson.
Braham stayed close to Rush City in the early innings of Friday’s contest, trailing just 3-0 after four before the Bombers were undone by errors.
Braham crushed Ogilvie 19-2 in four innings one day prior to its contest against Rush City. Arin Zimpel pounded a home run, scored four times and drove in three, while Mya Londgren also hit a home run and drew three walks while Hannah Olson went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.
North Branch won its only game last week, an 8-3 victory at Monticello on Tuesday, May 11.
Freshman pitcher Hannah Bernier struck out 10 in the victory. The offense featured three hits by Emma Hurd, while Makenna Runk had a home run among her two hits and Sophie Smith also had a pair of hits.
Cambridge-Isanti had a tough week, losing all three of its games. The Bluejackets dropped a 9-3 decision at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 11, then fell at home to Becker by a 13-1 count on Thursday, May 13, before losing at Coon Rapids 10-0 the following day.
Boys Tennis
Cambridge-Isanti posted a 2-1 record in three matches last week.
The Bluejackets got things rolling with a 6-1 home victory over Princeton on Monday, May 10. Cambridge-Isanti swept all three doubles matches and won the first three singles flights in straight sets to cruise to the victory.
Two days later C-I dropped a 5-2 decision to Anoka at home, with Alex Magnuson winning at second singles while the first doubles team of Rigo Mork and Caden Chesla also was victorious.
The Bluejackets finished the week with a win at St. Francis on Thursday, May 13. Cambridge-Isanti swept the singles flights, with Erik Kindem winning at first singles, Magnuson earning a victory at second singles, Keagen Lowman winning at third singles, and Micah Gustafson victorious at fourth singles.
Mork and Chesla won at first doubles, as did the third doubles pairing of Reid Stevens and Michael Sauze.
Track
Cambridge-Isanti performed well in a quadrangular meet hosted by Princeton on Tuesday, May 11.
On the boys side, the Bluejackets dominated the throwing events, taking the top five spots in the discus and shot put. Senior Trent Beseth won the shot with a best throw of 45-3.5, while junior Cooper Laase took the top spot in the discus with a 126-11 toss.
Senior Andrew Head swept the two hurdle events, winning the 110 high hurdles with a time of 16.76 while also claiming the 300 hurdles with a 43.38 clocking. Other winners for C-I were junior Samuel Mechah in the 400 (54.00), senior Jacob Ziebarth in the high jump (6-0), and freshman Riley Wilson in the pole vault (11-6).
On the girls side, Cambridge-Isanti dominated the field events in the meet, taking the top three spots in the high jump, long jump and pole vault, while earning the top two places in the triple jump and also winning the shot put.
Sophomore Ada Schlenker led the sweep of the high jump by clearing 5-1, while junior Lacy Leverty led the 1-2-3 sweep in the pole vault by clearing 10-0. Senior Larissa Block’s 16-3.5 leap won the long jump, while senior Emily Jones jumped 33-10.75 to win the triple jump. Sophomore Anastacia Carpenter threw the shot 30-5 to win that event.
On the track, sophomore Anika Larson led a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 with a time of 27.52, while junior Aiyana Knight won the 400 with a 1:04.04 clocking. Senior Britt Erickson won the 800 with a time of 2:45.13, while seventh grader Makenna Sjoberg won the 3,200 with a 12:35.34 clocking.
North Branch competed in the St. Francis quadrangular that took place on Tuesday, May 11.
On the boys side, senior Harrison Toussaint swept the two hurdle events, winning the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.95 while also claiming first in the 300 hurdles with a 41.89 clocking. Toussaint also placed second in the long jump with a best of 19-9, while junior Logan Miller took second in the high jump by clearing 6-0.
For the girls, senior Paige Bauer put together a strong performance in the field events, winning three times. She took first in the high jump by clearing 5-4 and won the pole vault by clearing 12-0 while earning top honors in the long jump with a best of 17-1.
Senior Abby Schulte contributed a second place in the shot put with a toss of 33-10, while seventh grader Ella Dick finished second to Bauer in the pole vault by clearing 9-6.
The Rush City boys team ran away from the field in an event it hosted on Thursday, May 13, scoring 140.5 points to beat second-place Pine City by almost 30 points.
Sophomore Nolan Anderson led the way by sweeping the hurdles events, winning the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.94 while claiming the 300 hurdles with a 45.37 clocking.
Senior Tim Thole won the 400 (54.84), senior Jacy Dominguez-Perrin won the 200 (25.20), and senior Mitch Mell led a Tigers sweep of the top four places in the pole vault by clearing 9-9.
The Rush City girls scored 95 points to finish second only to Pine City in a meet the team hosted on Thursday, May 13. The winners for the Tigers included freshman Cora Sayotovich in the 100 hurdles (17.74), eighth grader Autumn Stream in the 1,600 (5:58.0), and freshman Mikayla Ertz in the pole vault (7-3).
The Braham boys placed fourth in the meet hosted by Rush City on Thursday, May 13. Senior Jacob Kern won the 100 with a time of 11.31, while seventh grader Tyler Eklund took first in the 800 with a 2:21.34 clocking.
Other top performances by the Bomber boys were posted by freshman Memphys Campbell, who placed second on the 300 hurdles (47.43)
The Bomber girls placed third in the meet hosted by Rush City with 67 points, and a number of those points were directly attributable to senior Hannah Cornelius. Cornelius won the 100 (12.87), the 200 (27.18) and the 400 (1:02.21) in the meet.
Other top performers for the Braham girls included junior Julia Kuhnke, who placed second behind Cornelius in the 400 with a time of 1:03.82; sophomore Ella Doble, who was second to Cornelius in both the 100 (13.17) and 200 (27.98); and senior Sara Piatz, who cleared 6-9 to tie for second in the pole vault.
