The game was on the line for the Cambridge-Isanti football team, with victory hanging in the balance. If the Bluejackets stopped a Chisago Lakes 2-point conversion, they likely would win their first game this season.
But C-I coach Shawn Weibel admitted afterward that he did not have a good view of the game-deciding play – and that was his own fault.
“I’ve got to be honest: I had my eyes shut,” Weibel said. “When I heard everybody cheer, then I opened my eyes.”
The cheering was for junior defensive back Adam Hamed, who came up from his cornerback spot to upend a Chisago Lake running back short of the end zone.
“I was kind of nervous because they ran that play all over us at the beginning of the game,” Hamed said. “But as soon as I saw the pitch, I found an open hole. I ran through it, and I made the play.”
Hamed’s game-saving tackle, which was followed by a recovered onside kick and one Cambridge-Isanti offensive snap in the “victory” formation, closed the book on a 35-34 road win on Saturday, Oct. 31, a win that snapped an 11-game losing streak.
“The victory knee is the best play in football – it feels so good,” Weibel said. “We haven’t won since August of 2019, and man, does it feel good to get a win. And to beat a good team and good coaching staff like Chisago Lakes makes it even more special.
“The kids really battled, and I think they learned how to win in this game.”
That lesson came with plenty of bumps and bruises in a contest that was not decided until the final gun. It included a great deal of hardship for the Bluejackets, starting with a 14-0 deficit just one play in the second quarter.
C-I responded by driving for a touchdown that came on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Connor Braaten to Braden Jones. But even that drive came at a cost, as star running back Gaven Ziebarth took a shot to the helmet while running the ball and did not return to the contest.
“Gaven is one of the best running backs in the state, so we knew things would have to change a little bit,” Braaten said. “We knew we would have to throw the ball a little bit more.
“Chisago Lakes was pretty conservative when they had the lead, and stayed in man all game long – and we felt we know how to pick that apart.”
The Wildcats added another touchdown in the second quarter, but Braaten found Jones with a 3-yard TD toss with just 20.2 seconds left in the half to make the halftime score 21-14.
“We ran a two-minute drill at the end of practice on Friday, and we scored,” Weibel said. “We were supposed to run two, but right away I stopped the kids and said, ‘We’re ending on a high note. We’re done.’
“And we looked good running the two-minute drill just before halftime.”
Cambridge-Isanti drove for the tying touchdown midway through the third quarter, with Cyrus Mattson capping the drive with a 4-yard scoring plunge.
“We looked comfortable running the offense for the first time this year,” Weibel said. “We dinked and dunked, taking 3-yard swings and 5-yard outs, and that became our outside running game.
“And Cyrus Mattson stepped up and did a good job taking over the inside running game. He’s not as fast as Gaven – but not many people are. We relied on Cyrus, along with Ari Jensen and Logan Henderson on jet sweeps. And Connor ran the ball really well.”
Braaten completed 22-of-33 passes in the game for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Henderson caught eight passes for 78 yards, while Sullivan and Jones each had five receptions, Sullivan netting 49 yards and Jones 43.
Mattson had 25 yards on seven rushing attempts, while Ziebarth added 24 yards before his injury and Braaten finished with 19 net rushing yards.
After the Bluejackets’ game-tying touchdown, Chisago Lakes responded with a drive of its own, benefiting from a bit of luck when a long pass was tipped into the air by a C-I defender – right into the waiting arms of a Wildcat receiver, who ran 38 yards for a score.
But Cambridge-Isanti was not finished, responding with another scoring drive that was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Braaten with 9:13 to play in the third. The Bluejacket defense forced a punt on the next possession, and on that punt attempt the ball was snapped over the punter’s head to give C-I the ball on the Wildcats’ 30.
A penalty forced the Bluejackets to face a fourth-and-13 play, but Braaten found Henderson on a pass that moved the ball to Chisago Lakes’ 7, and Braaten ran 2 yards for the TD that gave his team the lead for good.
“We had three levels of routes, so when I rolled out, I saw our receivers adjusting,” Braaten said of the fourth-down pass. “We found the opening, and we got a first down.”
Still Cambridge-Isanti was not out of the woods. Chisago Lakes connected on a deep pass, and only a desperation tackle at the Bluejacket 1 saved a touchdown. On the very next play the Wildcats fumbled the handoff, and C-I’s Trent Beseth recovered with 2:39 left.
The offense was not able to advance the ball out of the shadow of its own goal, however, and a stiff wind knocked down the ensuing punt to give Chisago Lakes the ball at the Bluejackets 19. Three plays later the Wildcats scored, setting the stage for Hamed’s heroics.
When asked about the roller-coaster finish, Weibel laughed and said: “That stunk. I had a couple fans tell me it was fun to watch, but I wanted to throw up. But we had to keep it together, and our kids and staff did a great job. Nobody panicked. And the kids never gave up.”
Hamed led the defense with 9.5 tackles, while Colten Deitz and Mattson added seven and six tackles, respectively. Koel Patchen had 3.5 tackles in the game, including 1.5 sacks.
“I think our defense is gaining confidence,” Weibel said. “We switched our defense this year, and I think our kids are starting to buy into doing their job and not worrying about anyone else. That’s what would happen when we broke down in this game: Someone would try to do too much, and that’s what Chisago Lakes took advantage of.”
Cambridge-Isanti took advantage of its first “normal” week this season. Instead of switching opponents at the last second, as has happened this season, the Bluejackets only had to deal with the game being played on Saturday afternoon instead of Friday night.
“I don’t know if it helped or not, but this season has been all over the map,” Weibel said. “I think our kids may be used to change, so they know how to adjust.
“Every day we tell our kids that the only thing we can control is ourselves. We do what we’re supposed to do, whether it’s wearing masks or anything else, and our kids have bought in to that.”
