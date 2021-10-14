Two fumbles allowed the Cambridge-Isanti football team to take a lead at Chisago Lakes on Friday, Oct. 8.
But two fourth-quarter fumbles opened the door for the Wildcats to come back and eventually kick the game-winning field goal that gut-punched the Bluejackets in a 24-21 loss.
“Football is a game of mistakes – and if you make more mistakes than the other team, you’re going to lose,” C-I coach Shane Weibel said. “The kids played really, really hard. But we have to stop gaining moral victories and earn an actual victory.”
The first half saw each team score a touchdown. The Bluejackets scored first, on a 2-yard TD run by senior quarterback Ari Sullivan with 8:02 left in the first quarter, while Chisago Lakes got its score with 7:29 to play in the second.
The Wildcats took a 13-7 lead with a touchdown at 9:01 in the third quarter, but Cambridge-Isanti started its comeback by recovering a fumble late in the period and converting it into points when Sullivan found senior Braden Jones with a 5-yard scoring strike.
C-I then recovered another Chisago Lakes fumble, and this time Jones raced 37 yards for the touchdown that made it 21-13 Bluejackets with 1:48 left in the third quarter.
The Bluejackets got a stop on Chisago Lakes’ next possession, but C-I lost a fumble and the Wildcats tied the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 10:20 to play in the fourth period.
Cambridge-Isanti took the ensuing kickoff and drove into Wildcat territory before fumbling again. Chisago Lakes recovered, then drove the length of the field before freshman Brycen Morley connected on a 26-yard field goal with just 31 seconds left.
The contest was so evenly matched, the two teams both finished with 289 yards of total offense, but used different means to reach that total. Sullivan completed 11-of-21 passes for 181 yards, with senior Colton Skoglund catching five passes for 84 yards while Jones had four receptions for 63 yards.
Jones also led the Bluejackets with 60 rushing yards.
“They had to respect what we were doing when we were throwing the ball [in the first half], and that opened up some running lanes for us,” Weibel said. “I thought this was the best game the offensive line played this season.
“We’re right on the doorstep – we’re right there in terms of putting it together.”
Chisago Lakes countered with 231 yards on the ground in 41 rush attempts, an average of 5.6 yards per carry.
“The defense played a gutty game, getting stops and forcing turnovers,” Weibel said. “But if you keep giving Chisago Lakes the ball, they wear you down.”
Senior Adam Hamed led the C-I defense with nine tackles, including eight solo stops. Junior defensive lineman Lucas Daigle had five solo tackles, including a sack, while senior Andre Hall added four solo stops.
Cambridge-Isanti, now 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the North Central Blue Division, will try to regroup and prepare for a contest at Coon Rapids on Friday, Oct. 15, starting at 7 p.m.
“A few [players] were pretty upset after this loss, and I told them that it should hurt, it should sting,” Weibel said. “When they played as hard as they just played, and they didn’t get the ‘W,’ that hurts.
“So I asked them: ‘What do you want to feel next week?’ They have the ability to feel different, to get a win. If we have a game where we put it together and get out of our own way, we’re going to be pretty good.”
