The North Branch wrestling team will send four athletes to the state wrestling tournament this week, while Cambridge-Isanti and Rush City-Braham will each send one wrestler to the Xcel Energy Center.
The Vikings won three straight weight classes in the Class 2A Section 4 meet hosted by South St. Paul High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, as Josh Logan won at 132 pounds, Brandt Bombard took first at 138 and Ashton LaBelle claimed the 145-pound title.
Austin Sonnek finished second at 152 to also earn a state tournament berth.
“We knew that to have three champs and four state qualifiers, these guys would have to be on top of their game,” North Branch coach Jim Hoard said.
Hoard said all three titlists had a difficult road to the top, especially Logan – who won his championship match in triple overtime. But the Vikings coach said their success at this meet was the payoff for battling through a tough regular-season schedule.
“It may have been frustrating for them, but I kept reminding them that it was training for the end of the year – and it paid off,” Hoard said. “These guys all had the tournament they had because of the hard work and the competition they faced over the course of the year.”
Bombard is making his third appearance at the state tournament, while the other three are advancing to the Xcel Center for the second year in a row.
“These are the wrestlers that came from our youth program, so this sends an important message to those kids,” Hoard said. “These four kids came from our youth program, and they stuck with it. I always tell our young wrestlers, ‘Those who stay will be champions,’ and these guys are proof of that.”
Cambridge-Isanti will send Jimmy Brown to the state tournament for the third year in a row after the second he finished second at 152 pounds at the Class 3A Section 7 meet hosted by the school.
“Jimmy Brown has had a wonderful career here despite battling a lot of injuries,” Bluejackets coach Neil Jennissen said. “He had some high goals before the season, but he had some injuries this year that set him back. He decided to just battle his way back down to the state tournament, and he did that. He was tough today, and I was proud of what he accomplished.”
Cambridge-Isanti came close to sending three more wrestlers to state, but the trio – eighth grader Leo Edblad at 106 along with seniors Eli Greenberg at 170 and Easton Johnson at 220 – all lost “true-second” matches that would have sent them to the Xcel Center.
“Our section is really balanced, and we knew coming in that it would be hard to have anyone beyond Jimmy advance,” Jennissen said. “To have three kids reach ‘true second place’ matches means our kids worked hard and gave themselves a chance. All three of their opponents were tough kids; give the credit for the wins to their opponents.”
Brown’s ticket to the state tournament keeps alive Cambridge-Isanti’s streak of qualifying at least one wrestler to that meet since 1976, a span of 45 seasons.
“We were a ‘green’ team entering this season – we had 10 new starters,” Jennissen said. “For this team to be ranked No. 17 in the state is really impressive, really positive. Our kids really battled and improved. All you can ask for is a positive attitude and hard work, and the kids did that. It was a positive season from that perspective.”
Rush City-Braham will send Daniel Mielke to the state tournament for the second year in a row after Mielke won the 160-pound title in the Class A Section 7 meet Rush City hosted on Saturday, Feb. 22. The senior improved to 32-4 on the season with his three victories on Saturday.
Masyn Londgren just missed earning a state berth at 195 pounds, winning three matches before losing in the “true-second” match at his weight class, while Gavon Schroeder placed fourth at 113.
