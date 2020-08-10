The Minnesota State High School League announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, that football and volleyball would move to a spring schedule, which led to the adoption of a new “four-season” plan for 2020-21.
The MSHSL Board of Directors voted to move football and volleyball from the fall, keeping the other fall sports on a traditional schedule and keeping winter sports intact.
The “spring” season will take place from mid-March to mid-May and include only football and volleyball.
The “summer” season, which will run from May until early July, will feature the traditional spring sports.
This fall, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis will have limits on the number of teams in a competition, with three teams for cross country and two for the other two sports.
COVID-19 concerns led the MSHSL to cancel the boys and girls state basketball tournament on March 13 as well as delaying the start of the spring sports season.
When Minnesota governor Tim Walz announced April 23 that schools around the state would not reopen for the rest of the school year, the MSHSL decided to cancel all spring sports.
Due to this announcement being made on deadline for the week, the County News Review will have complete coverage of this story, including comments from area athletic directors and coaches, in next week’s edition.
