High school football coaches are generally a pragmatic lot: They lean heavily on a schedule to tell them who they play next, and both when and where that game will be played.
But high school football coaches also are not stupid: While they may wish to complain about a schedule, they know those complaints may lead to nothing but bigger trouble.
So area coaches, when asked about their schedules for the coming season, put forward a stiff upper lip.
“We are just hoping for a ‘normal’ fall and will just be excited for the opportunity to play,” said Braham coach Shawn Kuhnke when asked about his schedule for the coming season.
Point taken. After last season’s shifting seasons that were shortened by COVID-19 concerns, a return to normal would be welcome.
But Braham’s schedule for the coming season, for example, is anything but “normal.” Gone are games against perennial rivals such as Rush City, Pine City and Hinckley-Finlayson; those contests are replaced with games against less familiar foes such as Mesabi East, North Woods and Deer River.
Suddenly the Bombers are going to be logging some bus miles this fall: For example, their road game at Chisholm is roughly 140 miles away.
Think that’s bad? Check out Rush City’s schedule. Obviously the Tigers do not play Braham, as previously mentioned, although they do have a game against Hinckley-Finlayson.
But their opponent on Friday, Oct. 15, is no misprint: Rush City’s football team will be spending a day in a bus, making a four-hour trip to play at International Falls, then getting on buses afterward for a four-hour trek home.
I am hoping for clear skies and warm temperatures that night – but bracing for much worse.
For North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti, the scheduling changes are not as bad, but are not perfect. North Branch, for example, will continue to play teams it has faced in recent seasons such as Hermantown, Cloquet and Grand Rapids, while opening with a home game against nearby Pine City that hopefully will draw a good crowd from both schools.
And Cambridge-Isanti has contests with perennial opponents such as Elk River, St. Francis, Monticello and Chisago Lakes on its schedule.
But is there some reason the two schools cannot play one another?
The shuffling of schedules and leagues that takes place every two years, when schools are re-sorted into classes based on enrollment, has come at the cost of continuity. Does Braham benefit more from playing like-sized schools, or from facing traditional foes such as Rush City, Pine City and Hinckley-Finlayson?
I would say the latter, because that is how rivalries, and hence excitement for the sport, is built.
And how many fans will be able to endure the eight-hour trip to International Falls to watch Rush City play in October? Was that really the best contest the schedule-makers could find for the Tigers?
For the sake of the sport, I hope not.
