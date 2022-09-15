Rush City improved its record to 2-0 on Friday, Sept. 9, as the Tigers dominated Mille Lacs, winning the game 50-10. The Tigers scored the first 50 points of the contest, while the Raiders added 10 points in the closing moments of the game.
Playing with great starting field position throughout the first half, the Tigers were able to take advantage and build an early lead.
Senior running back Andrew Thole led the way for the Tigers, rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries. Senior Landon Umbreit-Koslowski also had a strong rushing performance, finishing the contest with 92 yards and a pair of scores.
“Our offense and defense were good. We played well. We brought it to them,” Thole said.
The Tigers’ defense was equally impressive, holding Mille Lacs scoreless until the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Senior Landon Mold led the defense with 10 tackles and also intercepted two Mille Lacs passes, returning one of them for a touchdown.
Senior Chase O’Flanagan also added nine tackles for the Tiger defense.
“I think every week you want to take a step forward,” Rush City head coach Mike O’Donnell said after the contest. “I definitely saw improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.”
Mille Lacs was overmatched from the opening kickoff, but O’Donnell pointed out that Mille Lacs also showed signs of improvement. “They gave us significant problems throughout the game, but we were able to take advantage of where we were able to start our offensive drives,” he said.
The Tigers will have to continue to improve going into Week 3 if the team wants to keep its undefeated season going.
The Crosby-Ironton Rangers visit Rush City on Friday, Sept. 16. The Rangers are coming off an impressive 30-8 victory over Mesabi East. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Andy Saloka Field.
Late comeback nets North Branch victory
The North Branch Vikings football team scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to post a come-from-behind 30-27 win at Duluth East on Friday, Sept. 9.
Senior Quarterback Preston Peterson steadied the Vikings offensive attack, rushing for 85 yards on 20 carries. Peterson also connected with junior Joey Donahue for a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Trailing in the second half, the Vikings’ comeback effort saw seniors Samuel Robillard, Vinny Boeck, and Loghan Croal all hit paydirt during the contest.
North Branch will look for a third consecutive win on Friday, Sept. 16, as it plays host to the Mora Mustangs.
This will be the first home game of the season for the Vikings, and the contest will kick off at 7 p.m.
Deer River runs over Braham
The Braham football team had no answers for the Deer River rushing attack as the Bombers fell on the road by a score of 28-6 on Friday, Sept. 9.
The potent rushing attack of Warriors accounted for 344 of the teams’ 413 total yards. Running back Tygh Gullickson racked up nearly 200 yards rushing himself.
Junior quarterback Jake Tepley led the Bombers statistically, recording 69 yards on the ground to go along with 43 passing yards. Junior Gavin Schroeder scored the lone touchdown of the night for the Bombers on a 2-yard fourth-quarter scamper.
Braham will look to return to its winning ways on Friday, Sept. 16, as the team plays host to Barnum in the home opener for the Bombers.
