On the first national signing day of the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday, Nov. 13, five North Branch seniors made official their commitment to join NCAA Division II programs next year.

All five girls have reached at least the state tournament semifinals in their chosen sports, and some have done so in more than one sport – it has been quite the couple of years for Viking girls sports, with soccer taking fourth in the state in 2017, volleyball taking second, first and second in that order in 2017-19, and softball placing second in 2018.

Best of luck to all the Vikings as they become a Bulldog, a Dragon, a Warrior, a Wildcat and a Golden Bear next season!

