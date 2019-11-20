Cambridge-Isanti held the first of what it hopes will be a number of college signing days for its senior student-athletes on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
On that day, five Bluejacket athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play sports in college in a ceremony held in the school’s media center.
At the event, Tyler Gravem committed to play baseball at Gustavus Adolphus; Jacqueline Olander signed to run track at Minnesota-Duluth; both Amme Sheforgen and Jana Swanson committed to play basketball at Bemidji State; and Alexa Sutherland signed to play soccer at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Tyler Gravem, baseball
School: Gustavus Adolphus.
Parents: John Gravem and Jake and Jamie Carlyle.
Why Gustavus Adolphus? “It was the first campus I visited, and I was struck by the friendliness of the players and the coaches. I liked the way they worked together and the culture they had. As I went to other colleges, I knew Gustavus was the one I wanted to go to.”
What emotions are you feeling? “I’m super-pumped. I know I’m going to have to put in a lot of hard work to better myself as I work to be a starter on the team next year.”
Jacqueline Olander, track and field
School: Minnesota-Duluth.
Parents: Steve and Heidi Olander.
Why Minnesota-Duluth? “When I first went up there, I realized the campus is beautiful. I met with the coaches, and they were amazing. They had plans for me. I knew a lot of people who already had gone there, so that helped me decide on Duluth.”
What emotions are you feeling? “I am excited and nervous at the same time. I know it’s going to be really good for me, and hopefully I will have success there. It’s a new chapter in my life that I’m really excited to start.”
Amme Sheforgen, basketball
School: Bemidji State.
Parents: Rick and Lana Sheforgen.
Why Bemidji State? “When I toured there, I immediately knew I liked the coaches. They mentioned things like having faith and trusting the plan, and that hit huge for me because my faith is huge to me. Walking around the campus, it just felt like home, which is what I had dreamed about.”
What emotions are you feeling? “I have dreamt of this day since I was a little kid. It wasn’t the easiest path for me, because after I transferred from St. Francis I feared the worst. But the sacrifice was worth it; it makes me want to cry tears of joy. I want to thank all my coaches and my trainer for giving me confidence, and thank my teammates for believing in me.”
Alexa Sutherland, soccer
School: Northern State.
Parents: Luke and Holly Sutherland.
Why Northern State? “I looked at a lot of different campuses, but as soon as I stepped on campus at Northern I just felt like I was home. I liked the size of the school and the location, but most importantly the people made me feel as if I was home. I thank the coaches there for giving me the opportunity.”
What emotions are you feeling? “I have wanted to play college soccer for as long as I can remember, so in some ways this doesn’t feel real. I’m really excited, and I’m happy the hard work that I put in will be put to good use.”
Jana Swanson, basketball
School: Bemidji State.
Parents: Rob and Jackie Swanson.
Why Bemidji State? “When I went to the campus, it felt like home right away. I met the coaches and fell in love with them; they’re great people. I love the atmosphere that is there.”
What emotions are you feeling? “It has been a long road to get here, but I’m grateful to all the people who helped me get here, like [coach Jody] Ledahl and my parents. This week it really hit me that I will be playing college basketball, and signing the piece of paper fills me with joy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.