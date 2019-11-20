CISigningDay21.jpg

Five Cambridge-Isanti student-athletes signed national letters of intent to play college athletics. The five Bluejackets are, from left, Jacqueline Olander, who will run at Minnesota-Duluth; Alexa Sutherland, who will play soccer at Northern State; Tyler Gravem, who will play baseball at Gustavus Adolphus; Jana Swanson, who will play basketball at Bemidji State; and Amme Sheforgen, who will join Swanson on the Beavers’ basketball team.

Cambridge-Isanti held the first of what it hopes will be a number of college signing days for its senior student-athletes on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

On that day, five Bluejacket athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play sports in college in a ceremony held in the school’s media center.

At the event, Tyler Gravem committed to play baseball at Gustavus Adolphus; Jacqueline Olander signed to run track at Minnesota-Duluth; both Amme Sheforgen and Jana Swanson committed to play basketball at Bemidji State; and Alexa Sutherland signed to play soccer at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Tyler Gravem, baseball

School: Gustavus Adolphus.

Parents: John Gravem and Jake and Jamie Carlyle.

Why Gustavus Adolphus? “It was the first campus I visited, and I was struck by the friendliness of the players and the coaches. I liked the way they worked together and the culture they had. As I went to other colleges, I knew Gustavus was the one I wanted to go to.”

What emotions are you feeling? “I’m super-pumped. I know I’m going to have to put in a lot of hard work to better myself as I work to be a starter on the team next year.”

Jacqueline Olander, track and field

School: Minnesota-Duluth.

Parents: Steve and Heidi Olander.

Why Minnesota-Duluth? “When I first went up there, I realized the campus is beautiful. I met with the coaches, and they were amazing. They had plans for me. I knew a lot of people who already had gone there, so that helped me decide on Duluth.”

What emotions are you feeling? “I am excited and nervous at the same time. I know it’s going to be really good for me, and hopefully I will have success there. It’s a new chapter in my life that I’m really excited to start.”

Amme Sheforgen, basketball

School: Bemidji State.

Parents: Rick and Lana Sheforgen.

Why Bemidji State? “When I toured there, I immediately knew I liked the coaches. They mentioned things like having faith and trusting the plan, and that hit huge for me because my faith is huge to me. Walking around the campus, it just felt like home, which is what I had dreamed about.”

What emotions are you feeling? “I have dreamt of this day since I was a little kid. It wasn’t the easiest path for me, because after I transferred from St. Francis I feared the worst. But the sacrifice was worth it; it makes me want to cry tears of joy. I want to thank all my coaches and my trainer for giving me confidence, and thank my teammates for believing in me.”

Alexa Sutherland, soccer

School: Northern State.

Parents: Luke and Holly Sutherland.

Why Northern State? “I looked at a lot of different campuses, but as soon as I stepped on campus at Northern I just felt like I was home. I liked the size of the school and the location, but most importantly the people made me feel as if I was home. I thank the coaches there for giving me the opportunity.”

What emotions are you feeling? “I have wanted to play college soccer for as long as I can remember, so in some ways this doesn’t feel real. I’m really excited, and I’m happy the hard work that I put in will be put to good use.”

Jana Swanson, basketball

School: Bemidji State.

Parents: Rob and Jackie Swanson.

Why Bemidji State? “When I went to the campus, it felt like home right away. I met the coaches and fell in love with them; they’re great people. I love the atmosphere that is there.”

What emotions are you feeling? “It has been a long road to get here, but I’m grateful to all the people who helped me get here, like [coach Jody] Ledahl and my parents. This week it really hit me that I will be playing college basketball, and signing the piece of paper fills me with joy.”

