Cambridge-Isanti senior wrestler Scott Simpson made a calculated decision.
“I didn’t know if I could make it to state at 220 pounds, so I decided to go a safer route and wrestle at heavyweight,” Simpson said. “Not to be mean, but I thought the guys at 285 would be easier for me to wrestle.”
The move paid off as Simpson qualified for state at 285 after finishing second in that weight class at the Class 3A Section 7 meet held at Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
He is one of three Bluejackets who advanced to state, joining junior Treytin Byers and sophomore Leo Edblad.
Edblad cruised to the 113 title, posting a pair of pins before earning his second straight state bid with a 4-2 decision over Parker Lyden of Forest Lake. Byers had a slightly tougher route at 170, posting a pair of pins before losing to Noah Torgerson of Anoka in the championship bout.
But Simpson had the toughest route of all. He lost in the 285 finals to Colin McGeary of Forest Lake, then was forced to beat Magnus Wright of Champlin Park in a “true second” match to secure his bid. Simpson did just that with a pin right at the end of the first period.
“I thought, ‘This might be the last match of my career. I need to give it my all,’” Simpson said. “That’s what pushed me to win it. He was a big boy, so I felt his weight. I tried to shoot him, but I couldn’t move him because he was so big. So instead I rode him, and I found a way to turn him over.”
And his feeling after securing the state bid?
“It was pure bliss,” Simpson said. “I looked over at coach [Neil Jennissen], and my mouth was open. I was just smiling. Now I’ll just go to state and try to take out some big boys. It’s my final year, and my goal is to see what I can accomplish.”
Speaking of bliss, Jennissen said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We wrestled above our seed in just about every weight class,” he said. “To fight our way to two champs, three state qualifiers, and a total of five ‘true second’ matches – especially when guys are the fourth or fifth seed – was amazing. Our kids put together some good matches against some tough kids, so we were really pleased.”
Outside of Simpson and Byers, the “true second” matches were cruel to the Bluejackets, who lost every other one. That still meant third-place finishes for junior Blaine Wald at 120, freshman Jacob Henderson at 160, junior Darren Spencer at 182, and eighth-grader Shawn Henderson at 195.
Spencer avenged an opening-round loss by beating Kenny Wells of Coon Rapids in the third-place match, and Shawn Henderson did the same when he beat David Geebli of Coon Rapids in their third-place battle.
North Branch crowned a pair of individual champions in the Class 2A Section 4 meet hosted by Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Senior Brandt Bombard won the title at 160 thanks to a pair of pins, followed by an 8-3 decision over Travis Smith of Simley in the title bout, and senior Ashton LaBelle also had two pins before knocking off Brent Holzem of Simley 4-3 to win at 170.
Other top finishers for the Vikings included freshman Jack Baker, who took third at 106 thanks to two pins and a major decision, losing only to second-place finisher Shane Schwab of South St. Paul; junior Michael Thao, who collected three pins and a decision and placed third, losing only to second-place finisher Brycen Morley of Chisago Lakes; senior Jackson Marcussen, who had four pins on the way to a third-place finish at 285; and junior Tanner Cummings, who finished fifth at 182.
While Rush City/Braham did not have any wrestlers advance to the state meet, the Tigers got several strong performances in the deep Class 2A Section 7 meet hosted by Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The best efforts were by sophomore Isaak Coolidge, who finished third at 132, and senior Austin Sterling, who placed third at 285. Coolidge earned two pins and a decision, while Sterling had three pins; in both cases, their loss was to the wrestler who placed second, denying them a “true second” match and one more opportunity to qualify for state.
Other top efforts for Rush City/Braham were posted by eighth-grader Anthony Graves, who took sixth at 113; senior Luke Gould, who earned sixth at 126; and junior Landon Umbreit, who earned fifth at 138.
The state wrestling meet will be hosted by the Xcel Center starting Friday, March 4 and ending the following day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti split two games last week, opening with a 71-69 loss at Princeton on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Junior Kobe Karels topped the team with 25 points, while sophomore Elias Dee finished with 12 and senior Braden Jones added 10.
Two nights later the Bluejackets rebounded to knock off Chisago Lakes 87-75 as Jones erupted for 31 points and nine assists. Fellow senior Reese Bickford scored 20, while sophomore John Troolin added 13.
Cambridge-Isanti will close the regular season with a contest this Thursday, March 3 at North Branch, which snapped a five-game losing streak by winning a pair of contests last week.
The Vikings opened the week with a 70-64 victory over Monticello on Thursday, Feb. 24. Senior Trevor Johnson led the way with 19 points, while junior Carson Klein scored 17 and senior Travis Schoeberl added 11.
The following evening North Branch claimed a 57-32 win at St. Francis to improve to 16-9 overall and 6-7 in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
Rush City extended its current win streak to eight straight with a 57-53 win at Foley on Friday, Feb. 25. The Tigers are 18-3 overall and are 10-2 in the Great River Conference with three games still left in the regular season.
Braham now has won three of its last four contests after claiming a 78-71 win at Wrenshaw on Thursday, Feb. 24. The Bombers improved to 8-16 overall and 4-8 in the Great River Conference with a home contest against Maple Lake on Friday, March 4 left in the regular season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti won a pair of games last week to enter section tournament play on a four-game win streak.
The Bluejackets began the week with a 90-54 blowout of St. Francis on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Senior Mikayla Aumer led the way with 37 points, six assists and five steals, while junior Evelyn Wiltrout finished with 16 points and sophomore Haylie Jerde added 14.
Two nights later C-I claimed a 67-27 win over North Branch as Aumer posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists and five steals, while junior Maraya Wiltrout added 13 points and junior Croix Vavra had nine points and 11 boards.
Cambridge-Isanti is the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament and will host fifth-seeded Anoka on Thursday, March 3 starting at 7 p.m. If the Bluejackets win, they probably will travel to Centennial, the top seed in the section, for a contest on Tuesday, March 8 starting at 7 p.m.
North Branch bounced back from its loss at Cambridge-Isanti to claim a 53-50 win over St. Francis on Friday, Feb. 25.
Freshman Ella Kuhlman was the lone Viking to score in double figures against the Bluejackets, finishing with 12 points. Senior Paige Peaslee posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Knights, while Kuhlman and junior Chloe Lattimore each had 14.
“We did a nice job executing down the stretch to pull off the win,” coach Alison Trampe said following the St. Francis contest. “Chloe really stepped up for us after missing the Cambridge-Isanti game due to illness.
“It was a great way to end the regular season and gain momentum heading into sections.”
North Branch is the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament and hosted Hibbing on Tuesday, March 1 in a contest that was not completed at press time. If the Vikings won that contest, they will travel to Grand Rapids for a battle with the section’s top seed on Friday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m.
Rush City closed the regular season with two wins last week. The Tigers knocked off Moose Lake-Willow River 61-55 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, then pounded North Lakes Academy 54-25 the following evening.
Rush City is the No. 13 seed in the Class 2A Section 6 tournament and will play at fourth-seeded Osakis on Thursday, March 3. If the Tigers win, they will travel to Saint John’s University to face either Kimball Area or St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday, March 5 starting at 2:30 p.m.
Braham lost its only game last week as the Bombers dropped a narrow 58-57 decision at Barnum on Thursday, Feb. 24. The Bombers closed the regular season with a home contest against Crosby-Ironton on Monday, Feb. 28 that was not completed at press time.
Braham is the top seed in the East Division of the Class A Section 5 tournament. As a result, the Bombers received a first-round bye and will play the winner of the East Central versus St. John’s Prep contest, which was played on Monday, Feb. 28 and also not completed at press time.
Braham’s first-round game is set for Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
If the Bombers win, their next game will take place on Saturday, March 5 at Hinckley starting at 6 p.m., and a win there would propel Braham into the section semifinal game at Hinckley on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cambridge-Isanti opened play in the Class A Section 7 tournament with a victory before suffering a season-ending upset loss.
The Bluejackets began the tournament by scoring four first-period goals on the way to a 6-1 victory over Princeton at the Johnson Civic Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Sophomore Will O’Donovan had a pair of goals in the opening period, while sophomore Finn Overby and senior Jake Brown each scored once.
Senior Peyton Andrew scored C-I’s lone goal in the second period, while senior Jaxon Jones scored the only goal in the third. Freshman Jaxon Sibell made 32 saves to backstop the win.
But the Bluejackets season came to an end when St. Cloud Cathedral held them in check in a penalty-marred 4-1 victory on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The Crusaders scored twice in the opening period, then added a power-play goal in both the second and third periods in a contest that saw the two teams whistled for 15 penalties. Cambridge-Isanti could only manage a goal by junior Luke Pierson in the third period to avoid the shutout as St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender Nick Hansen stopped all but one of the 34 shots he faced.
Sibell finished with 16 saves for Cambridge-Isanti, which saw its season come to a close with an 18-8-1 overall record.
BOYS SWIMMING
The Cambridge-Isanti boys swim team finished its season with several fine performances in the Class 2A Section 7 meet held at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 24-26.
The top individual performance for the Bluejackets was turned in by sophomore Christopher Williams in the 50 free, where he finished eighth with a 23.21 clocking. He also placed 14th in the 100 back with a time of 1:04.17.
Other individuals who scored points for C-I included sophomore Dermsie Schauer, who finished 12th in one-meter diving with a 194.20 point total, and junior John Humphrey, who placed 11th in the 100 fly with a 1:01.20 clocking;
The 200 medley relay of Williams, eighth-grader Gabriel Ludwig, Humphrey and junior Aidan Timmann placed eighth with a time of 2:04.56, while the 200 free relay of sophomore Joseph Larkin, freshman Carter Rand, Schauer and junior Michael Sauze finished eighth (1:49.70), as did the 400 free relay of Williams, Sauze, Timmann and Humphrey (3:46.36).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.