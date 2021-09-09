Rush City senior Lucas McFee set the tone of his team’s season-opening contest against East Central on Thursday, Sept. 2, when, on the first play from scrimmage, he rambled 65 yards for a touchdown.
On the Tigers’ second offensive play, junior Shaun Archambault raced 66 yards for a touchdown. And on the following drive Archambault took the ball 46 yards for Rush City’s third touchdown in four plays.
It was that kind of night for the Tigers, who roared to a 64-6 victory over the Eagles in the home opener.
“Everybody came out ready to play, and everyone played really well,” Rush City co-coach Joe Lattimore said. “It was good to get off to a fast start and really get going.”
And the Tigers kept going, as junior Andrew Thole scored on a 4-yard run that gave Rush City a 32-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and two more second-quarter scores by Archambault, along with a touchdown by senior Ty Stepp, made the score 56-0 at the half.
Rush City finished with 438 yards of total offense, all of it coming on the ground in just 32 plays – that’s an average of 13.7 yards gained per play.
Archambault finished with 212 yards on just four carries, while McFee had 79 yards on three rushes, Thole carried the ball eight times for 58 yards, and junior Landon Umbreit finished with 57 yards on seven carries.
“Our line did a great job across the front offensively, and our backs run so hard,” Lattimore said. “It was really fun to watch.”
Meanwhile the Rush City defense allowed just 155 yards of total offense and one lone touchdown, which came against junior varsity on the final play of the game. The Tigers also caused four fumbles.
“The defense forced a number of turnovers that gave the offense short fields,” Lattimore said. “The defense played really well – everyone really contributed.”
Because of the lopsided score, Rush City’s first-team offense and defense played only one drive in the second half, meaning the reserves got a chance to see significant action as well.
“We got to play everyone and, for some of our underclassmen, this was their first chance to play under the varsity lights,” Lattimore said. “That was great for all of our kids.”
There were plenty of smiles throughout the game, with perhaps the biggest coming after the contest, when Lattimore said, “Remember, one game doesn’t make a season – well, except for last season” in reference to last year, when COVID-19 allowed the Tigers to play only one varsity contest.
But Lattimore said the team has put last year behind them.
“We’ve had three weeks of practice, and scrimmage and this game,” he said. “This is the third year doing what we’re doing, and some former players told me, ‘I don’t think we ran the offense this fast back when we played.’
“With a little more time, everyone will understand their roles even better. And we have a junior and senior group that has been through the wars, so they understand what it takes.”
Rush City will hit the road this week to play Mille Lacs at Isle on Friday, Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
