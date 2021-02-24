The first five minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 18, contest between the boys basketball teams from Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch set the tone for the entire evening.
Despite playing without senior captain Connor Braaten, who missed the contest with a groin injury, the Bluejackets came out buzzing and scored 19 quick points, with senior Jordan Sperl netting 18.
“We came out and put the ball in the basket, which has been one of our problems all season,” C-I coach Mike McDonald said. “Jordan came out really hot after really struggling in the last few games, and that gave us some confidence.”
Meanwhile the Vikings, whose bus broke down on the way to Cambridge, appeared stuck alongside the road when the game started. North Branch managed only one point in those five minutes.
“We couldn’t shoot, and we didn’t defend well,” North Branch coach Alex Kuhlman said. “If someone would have told me we would trail 19-1, I would have told them they were crazy. But their energy level was better than ours: They were quicker, they were diving for loose balls, and they outworked us.”
North Branch managed to close the gap between the two teams and actually took a lead early in the second half, only to see Cambridge-Isanti connect on 3-point shots on back-to-back possessions and eventually claim a 55-49 victory.
The Vikings’ comeback was fueled in part by a switch in defense to match the Bluejackets.
“We went to a press that was somewhat successful, and we made some 3’s to come back,” said Kuhlman of his team, which whittled its deficit to 28-25 at halftime. Junior Trevor Johnson then sank a 3-pointer with 13:33 on the clock in the second half that gave North Branch a 32-30 lead, but Kuhlman knew the game was far from over.
“People think that when you get down by a lot and come back, it’s a fresh start – and it’s not,” he said. “We had to work so hard to dig out of an 18-point hole. Several times this season we came back from big deficits, but it’s hard to come all the way back and then do what it takes to win.”
After Johnson’s basket, senior Clay Wilking made a 3-pointer to lift Cambridge-Isanti back into the lead, and junior Reese Bickford connected on a 3 on the next possession to give the Bluejackets a bit of a cushion. Those were the only points for both Wilking and Bickford in the contest.
“I was proud of how resilient the team was,” McDonald said. “Clay’s 3-pointer put a smile on our faces and relaxed us a little bit, and we made plays after that. We hung in there.”
North Branch was able to slice the lead to within one possession but never was able to close the gap as C-I was led by Sperl’s 26 points.
“The way our season has gone, you could think, ‘Here we go again,’” McDonald said of his team losing its early lead. “We talked about how, this season, we have to show up with a chip on our shoulders, and I thought we did that. We flew around, played hard, and we made key plays down the stretch. It was a great team effort to win.”
Johnson led North Branch with 17 points while sophomore Carson Klein scored 11 in a rematch Kuhlman said he expected after his Vikings had throttled C-I 65-33 on Jan. 19.
“We knew Coach McDonald would have them ready, because we hadn’t beat them in years before we beat them at our place early in the season,” he said. “We expected them to come out with energy, and we just didn’t match that.”
