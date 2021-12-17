The first meeting of the girls basketball teams from Braham and Rush City, which played out on the Tigers’ home court on Thursday, Dec. 9, was exactly what you would expect when two evenly matched rivals do battle.
The teams traded punches like a pair of boxers at the center of the ring, hoping to land a knockout punch. Eventually it was the Bombers who collected the KO as they made 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to hold off a Tiger rally and win 47-44.
After the game, both coaches praised their rivals.
“They are a strong team,” Rush City coach Mike O’Donnell said of Braham. “They have a lot of good perimeter players, and [Nickole] Duvernay inside is special.”
And Bombers coach Zach Loy was impressed by the relentless nature of the Tigers.
“Credit to them, because they are a scrappy team that plays hard and fights for loose balls and rebounds,” Loy said of Rush City. “They will do the little things that keep them in games and help them win games.”
Early in the contest Braham appeared poised to pull away thanks to a pressure defense that forced several Tiger turnovers and led to easy baskets that gave the Bombers an early 7-2 lead.
“I thought their press got to us a bit because we were nervous,” O’Donnell said. “When we settled down, we had some shots go down and we did better.”
Rush City managed to tie the score at 20-20 in the final minutes of the first half, and Duvernay, a sophomore, made a free throw to give the Bombers a 21-20 halftime advantage.
In the second half Rush City sophomore Kayla Diedrich made a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers a 29-28 lead with 12:45 still to play, but neither team could pull away.
Duvernay completed an unconventional three-point play to give the Bombers the lead for good after she was fouled with 4:20 left and Rush City leading 38-36.
Duvernay made the first free throw, then gathered the rebound after missing the second; a switch left the sophomore unguarded, and she took advantage by making a layup.
“I think [stopping] Nickole will be a tall task for just about anybody,” Loy said. “She’s got great footwork and body control, and she knows how to finish around the rim.”
From that point Braham made its free throws to hold onto its slim lead as sophomore Madison Davis was 2-for-4 from the line, sophomore Arin Zimpel made two clutch free throws with 3:22 to play, and Duvernay sank two free throws with 10.1 seconds left.
Still the Bombers could not rest easy until the final horn as Rush City saw a potential game-tying 3-point shot fall off the rim.
“We had our chances at the end,” O’Donnell said. “I thought we played better defense as the game went on, and we forced them to do some things they didn’t want to do – and we were able to capitalize on some things.”
Duvernay led Braham in scoring with 19 points, while Zimpel finished with 12 and Davis 8 as the Bombers improved to 3-2 on the season with their third straight win. After opening with a 57-56 loss at Spectrum on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and a 41-34 setback at Milaca two nights later, Braham claimed a 55-39 home win over Grantsburg and a 59-39 Great River Conference victory over Hinckley-Finlayson.
“In a game where we had a ton of opportunities, I was proud of how the girls stepped up and made big plays when they needed to,” Loy said of the win over Rush City. “These are the games that help a team rise to the next level. We didn’t play our best game, and there are a lot of things we can do better, but we still battled and found a way to win.”
Diedrich scored 14 points for Rush City against Braham as the Tigers, who have played without senior standout Alexis Ertz for much of this season, fell to 0-4 on the year. Rush City has lost to Foley, St. Cloud Cathedral and Ogilvie, but O’Donnell has seen plenty of positives from his team.
“We struggled with our shots overall, but I think we shot better than we have early in the season,” he said after the game against Braham. “I thought we rebounded fairly well, but our girls really hustled and gave great effort, and that’s what I was most pleased by.
“We have made significant improvement every time on the floor. The girls practice exceptionally hard, and for the fourth game in a row our girls gave a great effort.”
