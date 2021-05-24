Todd Dufault may need some lessons on how to retire.
Dufault, who considered himself “retired” from high school basketball coaching, has accepted the position as boys varsity head coach at North Branch high school.
“I tried to retire, then my intention was to just help North Branch basketball,” he said. “But then the North Branch head coaching position opened, and it is a perfect situation for me. I feel honored and blessed to have this opportunity.
“I feel like a first-year coach again. This has brought the excitement back – it’s almost like Christmas for me.”
Dufault is best-known for resuscitating the program at his high school alma mater, Waseca, where he was the head coach from 2011-16. The Bluejays, who were 12-14 in his first season, improved to a 17-7 regular-season record and won the Class 3A Section 2 championship in a wild four-overtime game against Marshall in his final year there.
The Waseca program Dufault built has posted a 129-16 record since he left, and this past season won the Class 2A state title.
“I’m so incredibly excited to work with coach Dufault,” North Branch Activities Director Andrea Schmidt said. “His basketball IQ, coupled with his past successes in turning struggling programs around, led me to believe he will make immediate, meaningful, and significant contributions in developing a highly successful boys basketball program at North Branch Area High School.”
Dufault left Waseca to coach at Chisago Lakes from 2016-18. He made the move so he could coach closer to home; his wife, Michelle, is a third-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary.
This past season Dufault had hoped to serve as a consultant/assistant to coach Alex Kuhlman at North Branch, but COVID-19 limited him to watching the team from a distance.
“I saw a ton of potential, first of all,” he said of his view from the stands. “Without knowing the kids, you can still tell a lot by their demeanor during games, and I always was impressed with the kids. They were coachable, and they gave great effort. And even though things got tough, they never gave up.”
Dufault praised Kuhlman for the work he did in his five seasons as head coach of the Vikings.
“Coach Kuhlman did a very good job of setting a foundation, particularly with areas that a lot of people don’t often see,” Dufault said. “The next step is to get those improvements to transfer onto the court. Having that foundation in place is a main reason this job was attractive to me.”
The last time North Branch had a record above the .500 mark was in 2003-04 under Bill Baumann, a Waseca graduate like Dufault.
So Dufault is hesitant to put a timetable on rebuilding the program.
“Typically it takes seven years to create a winning culture and get over the hump associated with creating a winning mentality,” he said. “That has nothing to do with the kids – it has to do with the mental hump of creating a winning culture.
“My message to the team is pretty simple: We’ll focus on the things we can control, like work ethic and attitude, being prepared and coachable, and working hard. And we will focus on getting 1 percent better every day. If we do that, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.
“I have a phrase I often use with my teams, and it’s ‘Embrace the boring.’ Championship teams work at the things that are not easy. That attention to detail is what wins championships.”
As for coaching style, Dufault said he will install offenses and defenses that best fit his personnel.
“But there are four staples as to what my North Branch basketball teams will be, and the first is man-to-man defense,” he said. “The second is that we want to push the ball, because players want to play that way and fans want to watch that kind of game.
“The third is that we want to be able to shoot the ball, and the fourth is that we want to be disciplined with the ball. You’re going to have turnovers, but you don’t want to be tentative, and you want to make sure you’re well-spaced, moving well, and taking good shots.”
