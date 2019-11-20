The Pine City Area boys hockey program, which includes players from Pine City, Rush City and Hinckley-Finlayson high schools, wishes to thank IPR and Innovative Basements of Rush City for manufacturing and donating three Russian boxes and four plyo boxes for the Dragons to use in their dryland training. The donation saved the team thousands of dollars. The Dragons open their 2019-20 campaign with a visit to the Monticello Moose on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Their first home contest will be Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. against St. Francis.
