Looking back at 2020? Who in their right mind would want to review this past year?
Yes, the dominant story for 2020 – even from a sports perspective – is the pandemic. And that’s not a good thing.
COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on the sports year on March 15, when the Minnesota State High School League canceled the end of the state girls basketball tournament and wiped out the boys tournament completely.
“One of the saddest days of my life,” Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball standout Henry Abraham tweeted on the day of that announcement, which came one day after the Bluejackets had secured a spot in the tournament for second year in a row.
That day the MSHSL also delayed the start of the spring sports season. On April 23, the association announced that all spring sports and fine arts would be canceled.
During the summer the restrictions eased to a degree, allowing Town Ball teams around the area to compete. That also opened the door for prep teams to conduct limited summer workouts filled with special instructions and restrictions.
On Aug. 4, with the concerns surrounding COVID-19 still swirling, the MSHSL decided to shuffle its fall sports deck, moving football and volleyball to the spring while allowing the remaining fall sports to compete – with limitations pertaining to crowd sizes as well as the numbers of teams and individual participants.
To accommodate the switch of football and volleyball to early spring, the MSHSL decided to push the start of the spring sports back to mid-May.
By Sept. 21, the clamor in opposition to that edict had risen to a level that the MSHSL reversed its August decision and allowed football and volleyball to play abbreviated schedules from early October to late November.
Of course, COVID-19 had the final word, causing Gov. Tim Walz to mandate a “pause” on high school sports starting in late November, causing the football section playoffs to end abruptly while completely canceling volleyball’s section tournament.
At year’s end, the governor ended the pause, allowing winter high school sports to begin practicing on Monday, Jan. 4, and competition to begin soon after.
Yes, COVID-19 was the overriding force in sports for 2020. But there were a number of other fine memories for local teams and athletes this past year.
Area wrestlers shine
The Rush City-Braham wrestling program got the new year off to a rocking start by making history.
The team claimed the Great River Conference regular-season title for the first time since 2000 when it knocked off Ogilvie 48-33 on Jan. 31 to finish 8-1 in league duals. Then it earned the GRC Tournament title on Feb. 7 in a meet hosted at Braham High School.
North Branch took center stage at the section tournament, as three Vikings won individual titles. Josh Logan won at 132 pounds, Brandt Bombard took first at 132, and Ashton LaBelle claimed the 145-pound title. Austin Sonnek took second at 152 in the meet, which was hosted by South St. Paul High School on Feb. 22, to give North Branch four wrestlers at state.
Then Cambridge-Isanti’s Jimmy Brown stepped into the spotlight at the state tournament, which was held at the Xcel Center on Feb. 28-29. The senior finished fifth at 152 pounds in the Class 3A tournament and to finish the year with a 33-9 record.
Besides Brown and the fourth NB wrestlers, Rush City-Braham’s Daniel Mielke also wrestled at the state tournament, earning his berth in Class A at 160 pounds.
C-I gymnasts return to state
The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team kept alive its streak of consecutive appearances in the Class 2A state tournament by winning the Section 7 team title at Forest Lake on Feb. 14.
The Bluejackets narrowly edged second-place Anoka by three-tenths of a point to earn an 11th consecutive trip to the team event. At the state meet C-I finished sixth with a team score of 144.675, a total that was less than two-tenths of a point behind fifth-place Mahtomedi and less than a half point in back of East Ridge in fourth.
Riley Henrikson and AnnaGrace Nelson advanced to state on the balance beam by taking 1-2 in the section meet, with Nelson placing 13th in that event at the state meet. Laci Lorinser won the bars at the section championship and also competed in both the vault and floor exercise at the state meet, while Laci Lorinser competed on the uneven parallel bars.
North Branch’s Paige Bauer also advanced to the state meet by winning the Class A Section 7 title in the vault. She placed 28th at the state meet, which was held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Feb. 22.
Bluejacket girls hoops goes to state
The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team made a bit of history when it knocked off Forest Lake 59-50 on March 5. That victory in the Class 4A Section 7 title game, which was played at North Branch, gave the Bluejackets their first berth in the state tournament since 1999.
And that win did not come without adversity, as C-I fell behind 35-26 with 14:15 to play in the second half and still trailed 41-36 with 9:39 on the clock. But the Bluejackets used a 23-9 finish to punch its ticket to Williams Arena.
Cambridge-Isanti was handed a difficult challenge at the state tournament, opening with top-seeded defending state champion Hopkins. The Bluejackets lost 85-55, which sent them to the consolation bracket and a contest against Park Center, which was ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 4A.
In that game C-I was tied 57-57 with 2:49 left in the second half, only to see the Pirates score four straight points and eventually claim a 70-62 victory.
“We came into this tournament and gave two outstanding efforts,” coach Jody Ledahl said. “I thought we represented Cambridge-Isanti really well. We walk out of here with our heads held high, feeling great about what we’ve accomplished.”
C-I boys hoops also qualifies for state tourney
Not to be outdone, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team also earned a berth in the state tournament.
The Bluejackets, the top seed in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament, opened their run with a 92-75 victory over Forest Lake at Elk River on March 7.
In the section championship against Duluth East, Henry Abraham scored 44 points and C-I got contributions throughout the lineup to beat the Greyhounds 81-73 and earn a berth in the state tournament for the second year in a row.
Unfortunately, the next day the MSHSL announced that the state tournament would not be played, denying the Bluejackets a second straight trip to the Target Center.
“I’ve never been more devastated,” senior Paul Swanson said after the announcement. Fellow senior Hunter Melander agreed and tweeted, “This is the worst feeling I’ve ever felt.”
Isanti Redbirds qualify for Town Ball tournament
The Isanti Redbirds put together another fine season that culminated with an appearance in the Class C Baseball State Tournament.
The Redbirds posted a 20-2 mark, including a dominating roll in the Eastern Minny League. Isanti won the Central Division with a spotless 6-0 record, then rolled to the Class C Region 1 championship by winning four straight games by a eye-popping 36-4 margin.
The Redbirds won their first game in the tournament, knocking off Watertown 4-2 on Aug. 29, before watching their season end at the Sweet 16 level with a 3-1 loss to Cold Spring on Sept. 4.
“After the dust settles from that final game, I think our guys will see they had a terrific run,” manager Steve Allen said.
Area volleyball teams excel
Once the fall sports seasons began, the area’s volleyball teams all performed well. It was unfortunate that their window of opportunity to compete for a section title was slammed shut by the governor’s pause on activities.
Both North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti were among the top teams in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
The Vikings placed second in the league with an 8-4 record, and those eight victories tied conference champ Monticello for the most in conference play.
The Bluejackets were right behind North Branch in the conference standings, finishing with a 6-3 mark in league play. C-I expected to play five matches in the final eight days of the season, but instead saw two canceled by COVID-19 concerns at other schools before the final three were wiped out by the governors’ order to shut down amateur sports.
Meanwhile Rush City and Braham established themselves as two of the best teams in the Great River Conference.
Rush City, which was unable to play after a 3-1 victory over the Bombers on Oct. 26, was undefeated in conference action and posted a 6-0 record.
Braham placed fourth in the league with a 5-4 record despite playing more than half of its matches against Rush City, Pine City and Onamia – three teams that combined for a 19-3 record in the GRC.
Football teams make most of chances to play
The late start on the football season caused plenty of headaches for area football teams.
The biggest headaches belonged to Rush City, which managed to take the field only once all season because of COVID-19 concerns. But the Tigers took advantage of that opportunity, knocking off rival Braham Oct. 26 on the Bombers’ home field.
North Branch also was directly affected by the pandemic, splitting four games before losing its final two regular-season contests because of COVID-19. But the Vikings managed to return to the field in time to register a 40-36 victory at Cloquet on Nov. 19.
That win in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament avenged North Branch’s loss to the Lumberjacks in the season opener.
Braham’s season also was affected by the pandemic, as twice the Bombers saw games canceled when their opponents were shut down by COVID-19. Braham posted a 2-2 record during the regular season, then defeated Barnum in a Class A Section 7 game on Nov. 17 before losing at Deer River in the section semifinals.
Cambridge-Isanti also managed to avoid COVID-19 concerns, but the team did not recognize the schedule created once the season moved back to the fall. The Bluejackets played the team it expected to play on the date originally scheduled only once all season; to make matters worse, this new schedule featured competition against four state-ranked opponents.
But C-I made the most of the opportunity, winning three of its final four games to post a 3-4 season’s record. What’s more, the Bluejackets knocked off Coon Rapids 45-28 on Nov. 19 to earn a berth in the Class 5A Section 7 title game that was not played.
