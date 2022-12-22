BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School
Dec. 28, 7:00 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Braham High School
Dec. 29, 7:15 p.m. vs. Barnum at Barnum High School
Bombers girls basketball
Dec. 22, 5:45 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Dec. 29, 11 a.m. vs. Rogers at Rogers High School
Dec. 30, 9:30 a.m. vs. Rogers at Rogers High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
No Games Scheduled
Warriors girls basketball
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Dec. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Dec. 28, 1 p.m. vs Hopkins at Augsburg University (Minneapolis)
Bluejackets girls basketball
Dec. 22, 6:15 p.m. vs Hermantown at Hermantown High School
Dec. 29, 10:00 a.m. vs Anoka at College of St. Benedict (Granite City Classic)
Dec. 30, 10:00 a.m. vs. Bloomington Jefferson at College of St. Benedict (Granite City Classic)
Bluejackets boys hockey
Dec. 22, 6 p.m. vs. North Shore at Lake County Arena
Dec. 28, 6 p.m. vs. Greenway at Hodgins-Berardo Arena
Dec. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Hibbing/Chisholm at Hibbing Memorial Arena
Dec. 30, 3 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge at Eveleth Hippodrome
Bluejackets gymnastics
No Events Scheduled
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m. vs. Two River/St. Paul at Isanti Ice Arena
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hermantown at North Branch High School
Dec. 29, 2:15 p.m. vs. Hutchinson at St. Cloud State (Granite City Classic)
Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m. vs. Rocori at St. John’s University (Granite City Classic)
Vikings girls basketball
Vikings dance
Vikings gymnastics
Dec. 22, 6 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes/Rush City at Chisago Lakes Wildcat Community Center
Vikings wrestling
Northern Edge boys hockey
Dec. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Dec. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Tigers girls basketball
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Editor's note: Events scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 22 have been postponed by the weather.
