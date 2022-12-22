C-I boys, girls hoops post comeback wins
Down to the wire, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team needed a big shot on Friday, Dec. 16, versus Elk River on the Bluejackets’ home court.
Trailing 79-78, John Troolin came up clutch for Cambridge-Isanti, nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer to send the Bluejackets to the 81-79 win.
The Bluejackets got off to a strong start, leading into halftime by a 45-37 margin thanks in big part to senior guard Kobe Karels. Karels had the hot hand, scoring 26 points to help Cambridge-Isanti to the lead.
Back for the second half, the Elks slowed Karels as they chipped into the lead. Limiting Karels to just 2 more points on the night, Elk River fought back to turn the deficit into a lead with time winding down.
With just 2.6 seconds remaining in the contest, Troolin’s big-time shot surged the Bluejackets back in front for the lead and eventual victory.
Troolin finishes with 15 points and Keagen Shrider added 12 points.
The win moved Cambridge-Isanti to 2-1 on the young season.
The Bluejackets were next back in action on Dec. 20, heading to Blaine to battle the Bengals in what was a battle for Section 7AAAA seeding. The game was not completed by the County News Review’s deadline.
Another game for possible section seeding against Anoka on Dec. 22, in Cambridge-Isanti was the last contest for the Bluejackets prior to Christmas.
Bluejackets girls basketball
Faced with a deficit into halftime on Saturday, Dec. 17, on the road versus Sartell-St. Stephen, the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team rallied for a 64-61 victory over the Sabres.
Down 32-26 at half, the Bluejackets found another gear in the final 18 minutes. Outscoring Sartell-St. Stephen by 9 points the rest of the way, Cambridge-Isanti held on for the tight win.
Maraya Wiltrout played a big part in the victory for the Bluejackets as the senior forward had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team in both categories.
Croix Vavra and Haylie Jerde added 13 and 11 points, respectively, to help with Wiltrout’s big night.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 4-1, knocking the Sabres to 6-2 on the year.
Bluejackets wrestling
Tasked with a trip to the Mayo Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, for the loaded field that was presented via the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team placed 25th out of 34 teams, many ranked among the best the Midwest has to offer.
Leo Edblad of the Bluejackets reached the highest placement during the tournament, securing fourth at 113 pounds. Edblad started the run with victories via a pin, major decision and 8-5 decision to move him to the semifinals.
The wrestler from Cambridge-Isanti then ran into some trouble, falling in a tight 3-2 match before forfeiting his final contest for fourth.
Treytin Byers also added a 10th-place finish in the tournament, finishing with a 3-2 record at the 170-pound weight class.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Northern Tiers girls hockey program fell by a 9-1 score to Dodge County on Friday, Dec. 16, at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
The Wildcats scored three goals in the first period, four more in the second to lead 7-0 heading to the last frame. Trailing 9-0, a goal by Taylor Kozak, assisted by Jaden Kozak, broke the shutout and brought the game to its final score.
Abby Thurmer suffered the loss in net.
The defeat was the eighth in a row for the Stars, who now sit at 1-8 on the season.
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings girls hoops
The North Branch girls basketball team picked up a big 51-49 home win on Friday, Dec. 16, over the Rush City Tigers.
Sophomore Ella Kuhlman led the way for the Vikings, scoring 18 points and collecting 12 rebounds. It was the second win of the season for the Vikings as they ended a 2-game losing streak.
“We got off to a really great start, but then got into some foul trouble early on and let our lead get away from us,” Vikings head coach Alison Trampe said. “Despite the fouls and playing through some injuries, the girls battled all night and we were able to pull out the win in the end.”
Senior Chloe Lattimore provided a nice spark for the Vikings, finishing the contest with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Johanna Bartkey added 8 points for North Branch.
The Tigers were led by senior Veronica Hemming and junior Kayla Diedrich, who scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Playing for the second consecutive night, the North Branch girls team struggled to find energy, falling 72-29 to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks.
“The defending section champs (Grand Rapids) returned all their starters from a season ago and showed why they are one of the top teams in the state,” Trampe said. “It was a game we will learn from as we continue to improve.”
Ella Kuhlman scored 20 of the Vikings’ 29 points on the night.
Vikings boys hoops
The North Branch boys basketball team picked up a 66-46 victory on the road at Simley on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Sophomore Tyler Minke led the Vikings with 17 points. Senior Carson Klein, junior Brody Beaver, and junior Noah Thorsen all scored in double figures for North Branch in the win.
Northern Edge boys hockey
Northern Edge suffered a 9-1 defeat to Dodge County at the East Bethel Ice Arena on Friday, Dec. 16. Eighth grader Taylor Kozak scored the only goal on the night for Northern Edge.
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys hoops
The Rush City boys basketball team dominated Hope Academy 108-70 on Friday, Dec. 16.
Tigers girls hoops
The Rush City girls opened last week with a 51-20 victory in a Great River Conference contest against East Central on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
BRAHAM
Bombers boys hoops
The Braham Bombers fell to CHOF 71-44 at home on Friday, Dec. 16.
Bombers girls hoops
The Braham girls basketball team picked up two road wins last week to improve to 6-0 on the season.
The Bombers traveled to Moose Lake-Willow River on Monday, Dec. 12, and defeated the Rebels 76-40.
On Friday, Dec. 16, Braham hit the road again and dominated Aitkin by a score of 60-29.
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys hoops
The Cambridge Christian boys basketball team lost twice last week.
The Warriors dropped a 73-56 decision to Prior Lake Christian on Monday, Dec. 12. Four days later Cambridge Christian lost to Willmar 71-26.
Warriors girls hoops
The Cambridge Christian girls basketball lost to Prior Lake Christian 40-21 on Monday, Dec. 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.