BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Dec. 3, 2 p.m. vs. Milaca at Braham High School
Dec. 6, 5:45 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Dec. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rush City at Rush City High School
Bombers girls basketball
Dec. 1, 5:45 p.m. vs. Spectrum at Braham High School
Dec. 3, 12:30 p.m. vs. Milaca at Braham High School
Dec. 6, 5:45 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Braham High School
Dec. 8, 7 p.m. vs. Rush City at Braham High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Dec. 3, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Rush City High School
Dec. 6, 5 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Dec. 9, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Maple Grove High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Dec. 2, 11:30 a.m. vs. Coulee at Coulee Region Christian School
Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. vs. Riverside at Coulee Region Christian School
Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m. vs. Good Shepard at Good Shepard
Warriors girls basketball
Dec. 2, 10 a.m. vs. Coulee at Coulee Region Christian School
Dec. 2, 4 p.m. vs. Riverside at Coulee Region Christian School
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Dec. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Buffalo at Buffalo High School
Dec. 8, 7:15 p.m. vs. Centennial at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. vs. Forest Lake at Forest Lake High School
Dec. 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. Buffalo at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Dec. 1, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Municipal Athletic Complex
Dec. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Isanti Ice Arena
Dec. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Moose Sheritt Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Dec. 3, 8 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Perham High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Bluejackets wrestling
Dec. 1, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at North Branch High School
Dec. 3, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Chisago Lakes High School
Dec. 9, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Dec. 10, 9:30 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Park High School
Dec. 10, 12 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Hastings High School (girls)
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Dec. 1, 7:15 p.m. vs. Zimmerman at North Branch High School
Dec. 3, 1 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld at North Branch High School
Dec. 10, 1 p.m. vs. Rockford at North Branch High School
Vikings girls basketball
Dec. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld at North Branch High School
Dec. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Two Rivers at North Branch High School
Dec. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge at North Branch High School
Vikings dance
Dec. 3, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Forest Lake High School
Dec. 9, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Vikings gymnastics
Dec. 8, 6 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at North Branch High School
Vikings wrestling
Dec. 1, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at North Branch High School
Dec. 3, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Coon Rapids High School
Dec. 8, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Maple Grove High School
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Dec. 2, 8 p.m. vs. St. Croix Prep at St. Croix Preparatory Academy
Dec. 3, TBD at St. Croix Preparatory Academy
Dec. 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School
Dec. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham at Rush City High School
Tigers girls basketball
Dec. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Rush City High School
Dec. 8, 7 p.m. vs. Braham at Braham High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Dec. 3, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Rush City High School
Dec. 6, 5 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Dec. 9, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Maple Grove High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Dec. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Hudson Havoc at Hudson Sports & Civic Center
Dec. 3, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Mullets at Isanti Civic Arena
Dec. 9. 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Isanti Civic Center
Dec. 10, 7:05 p.m. vs. Steele County Blades at Isanti Civic Center
NORTHERN EDGE BOYS HOCKEY
Dec. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Osseo at East Bethel Ice Arena
Dec. 3, 3 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids at Coon Rapids Ice Center
Dec. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Becker/Big Lake at East Bethel Ice Arena
Dec. 8, 5 p.m. vs. Dodge County at Four Season Arena
Dec. 10, 3 p.m. vs. River Falls at East Bethel Ice Arena
NORTHERN TIER STARS GIRLS HOCKEY
Dec. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Forest Lake at Forest Lake Sports Center
Dec. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth at Heritage Center Arena
Dec. 8, 7 p.m. vs. Rockford/Delano at East Bethel Ice Arena
