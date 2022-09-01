BRAHAM
Bombers football
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. vs. East Central @East Central High School
Bombers volleyball
Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m. vs. Milaca @Milaca High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
Sept. 6, 5:45 p.m. vs. Metro United @Cambridge Christian School
Sept. 8, 5:15 p.m. vs. Woodcrest at Cambridge Christian School
Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m. vs. Immanuel Lutheran @Immanuel Lutheran, Mankato.
Warriors volleyball
Sept. 8, 6 p.m. vs. Woodcrest @Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Center
Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m. vs. Immanuel Lutheran @Immanuel Lutheran, Mankato
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets football
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Elk River @Elk River High School
Bluejackets cross country
Sept. 1, 4 p.m. @Fairway Shores Executive Golf Course
Bluejackets boys soccer
Sept. 1 7 p.m. vs. Forest Lake @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls soccer
Aug. 31, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Big Lake High School Big Lake High School - Stadium Field
Bluejackets volleyball
Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m. vs. Andover @Andover HS
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Lakeville South @Cambridge-Isanti High School Gym – Central
Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka @Cambridge-Isanti High School Gym - Central
Bluejackets girls tennis
Aug. 30, 4:15 p.m. vs. Annandale Schools @Cambridge-Isanti High School Tennis Court
Sept. 1, 4 p.m. vs. Mora @Mora Trailview Elementary
Sept. 2, 9 a.m. vs. Sauk Rapids - Rice @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Sept. 6, 4 p.m. vs. North Branch @Cambridge-Isanti High School Tennis Court
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings football
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City @Pine City High School
Vikings boys soccer
Aug. 30, 4 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld @Duluth Denfeld High School
Vikings girls soccer
Aug. 30, 5 p.m. vs. North St. Paul High School @North - Polar Field
Sept. 1, 5 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld @North Branch High School Stadium
Vikings volleyball
Aug. 30, 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids @North Branch High School HS West Gym
Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Cloquet @North Branch High School HS West Gym
Vikings girls tennis
Aug. 31, 4 p.m. vs. Roosevelt @Lake Hiawatha Park
Sept. 1, 4 p.m. vs. Pine City @North Branch High School
Sept. 6, 4 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @Cambridge-Isanti High School Tennis Court
RUSH CITY
Tigers football
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Mesabi East @Mesabi East High School
Tigers cross country
Sept. 1, 4 p.m. Invitational @Fairway Shores Executive Golf Course
Tigers volleyball
Aug. 30, 5:45 p.m. vs. Barnum @Barnum High School
