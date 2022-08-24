It is the heart of summer, but hunting season isn’t that far off.
If you need to complete your firearms safety certification to hunt this fall, now’s the time to take care of it, since classes and field days fill quickly.
All persons born after December 31, 1979 are required to possess a firearms safety/hunter education certificate in order to purchase a hunting license to hunt in Minnesota.
Students ages 11 and older can attend a classroom-based firearms safety certification course and receive their certificate. The firearms safety certificate becomes valid at age 12.
The firearms safety class consists of a minimum of 4 separate class sessions (students must attend the entire class for which they sign up), learning the safe handling of firearms, hunter responsibility and wildlife conservation. Students then complete the additional field day.
The field day consists of seven required scenario-based training opportunities. These scenarios allow students to learn and demonstrate commonly accepted principles of safety in hunting and the handling of firearms. It includes shooting a .22 caliber rifle on a range.
The DNR course fee is $7.50, payable on-line after successful completion of course requirements. (The instructor may charge a fee of up to $7.50 at the class or field day for any costs they incur.)
Students age 14 and older may also complete a virtual field day instead of the traditional in-person field day by signing up for and completing the online hunter safety course.
That course is available at https://www.huntercourse.com/usa/minnesota/.
Students ages 12 and 13 who want to hunt this fall but are unable to complete their in-person field day are encouraged to use the apprentice hunter validation.
Field days fill up quickly! Register your child for a field day now while they complete their online course.
Please note the one-year expiration date for online hunter safety course vouchers (which are required for students to attend a field day) has been extended.
For detailed information about a class or a field day sponsored by the DNR, go to https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html and click on a specific site’s title.
