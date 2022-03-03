On senior night, Bryan Laska found the ball – and the fate of the Cambridge Christian boys basketball team – squarely in his hands.
His Warriors were tied with Valley Christian 56-56 in the finals seconds of a close contest played Friday, Feb. 25. Coach Jeff Bonkoski set up a play for 6-4 senior Kyle Morrison to get the ball in the low post, then either take the shot or look for a teammate cutting to the basket.
“All game long we had success down low, so we set up Kyle down low,” Bonkoski said. “I told the guys that we needed to drive to get the defense out and then dump the ball low. Bryan did a great job of making a nice cut, and he was cool and collected when he hit the shot.”
Morrison found Laska, and the senior hit nothing but net for the final two of his 19 points on the night – and a two-point win for the Warriors.
“I saw that the guy in front of me was shorter, so I knew I could hit a floater,” Laska said. “I tried to calm myself down and follow through. After it went in, I was feeling pure excitement. I think that is the best game I’ve ever played. It couldn’t have worked out any better.”
Bonkoski said Laska’s contributions, in that particular game and for the season, go beyond scoring and other statistics.
“He gives us 110% every game,” Bonkoski said of Laska. “His calm demeanor is huge for us. He’s a captain and a leader, and his size doesn’t make any difference.”
Morrison backed Laska with 12 points, while a third senior, Caleb Boettcher, finished with 11 in the victory, which gave Cambridge Christian a 9-14 overall record and a 4-4 mark in Christian Athletic League play.
The Warriors will enter the CAL Tournament, which will be hosted by Immanuel Lutheran in Mankato, as the No. 5 seed. Their first game is set for Thursday, March 3 at 8:15 p.m. against the host school, which is the fourth seed.
“Our first game is a huge game for us,” Bonkoski said. “We can compete with any of the teams in our league, except the No. 1 seed. We’ve played every other team tough this year.
“If we play tough and play the type of game we’re capable of, anything can happen in this tournament. Our players have gotten stronger and more confident this season, and they’ve really gelled as a team. I really like our position.”
For the Warriors to have success, Bonkoski said the team will need to do the little things well.
“We don’t have any superstar athletes, but we do have blue-collar workers who work hard every day,” he said. “If we do the little things – like boxing out and limiting the other team’s chances on offense while being aggressive in driving to the basket on offense – we can be successful.”
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN GIRLS HOPE FOR TOURNAMENT SUCCESS
Prior to the boys contest on Friday, the Cambridge Christian girls suffered a 57-37 loss to Valley Christian in a game that had two very different halves.
In the first half the Warriors were tentative on both offense and defense, and they paid for that timid play by falling behind 28-13 at the break. In the second half Cambridge Christian was more aggressive, and the Warriors managed to cut their deficit to 44-34 with 3:45 left.
At that point the team’s limited roster – injuries gave coach Brian Bergman just six healthy players – cost them a chance to get any closer.
“The team has struggled with confidence,” Bergman admitted. “We’re young and we’re fast and we’re scrappy, and we can compete with other teams. But sometimes we just don’t have that confidence.
“At halftime we talked about believing that we could play with that team. We came out and were more aggressive.”
Sophomore Kaaler Hoyez led Cambridge Christian with 14 points, 12 of those coming in the second half, while junior Amelia Prokop and eighth-grader Grace Estenson each added eight as the team fell to 3-18 overall and 0-7 in CAL play.
“All season long, we’ve showed glimpses where we could play with any team in our league,” Bergman said. “But we’ve also showed glimpses where we’ve kept themselves from winning.”
Cambridge Christian will be the No. 7 seed in the league tournament and will open against second-seeded Community Christian of Willmar on Thursday, March 3 starting at 8 a.m.
“I fully believe we can beat many of the teams in our league,” Bergman said. “I’m confident we’ll come out with at least one win in the tournament, and maybe more.”
What will it take for the Warriors to taste success in the CAL tournament?
“We need to be consistent,” Bergman said. “We have the talent and ability; we just need to do it for an entire game. That’s something we’ve struggled with all season long.
“But every game I’m so proud of this team because it plays so hard and never gives up. Whether we lead by two or trail by 20, you can never tell because our girls are always working so hard.”
