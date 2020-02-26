Steve Zamzo played football on the Cambridge teams that won state titles in 1986-1987. It makes sense that, when his playing days ended, he would become a coach.
And nowadays he is a varsity head coach – but not of a varsity football team. Instead Zamzo is the coach of the gymnastics team at Detroit Lakes High School.
How did Zamzo get into gymnastics? It began, believe it or not, while he was still walking the halls at Cambridge High School.
“As a sophomore in high school, the writing was on the wall for me playing basketball,” Zamzo said. “So I got involved with the training program – and I was assigned to the gymnastics team. Right away the coach taught me how to spot. And ever since, when gymnastics teams and coaches found out I knew how to spot, I was very popular.”
After graduating from Cambridge in 1988, he played football while earning a degree in education from Concordia University in St. Paul. From there he became a substitute teacher for several years, using a talent in sign language to work in hard-of-hearing and deaf classrooms.
Later Zamzo moved to Rosebud, South Dakota, and taught in a two-room schoolhouse – “It’s a different world, but it was a lot of fun,” he said – before returning to St. Paul to teach at Woodbury. In 2002 he and his wife moved closer to her hometown, and he took a job at Detroit Lakes. He volunteered to help the gymnastics team for a season, then became an assistant coach for a short time.
Then in 2010 the gymnastics team at Detroit Lakes needed a head coach, and Zamzo stepped forward.
“They were going to cancel the season, but I knew I had to step in to make sure the kids had an opportunity,” he said. “So I became the head coach. I’ll be the first to tell you: I knew my gymnastics knowledge was very limited. So the first thing I did was hire an assistant coach who was a former gymnast and was very knowledgeable. She was the brains of the outfit; my responsibility was to make sure the bus showed up on time.”
These days Zamzo does more than focus on bus schedules. In 2019 Detroit Lakes won the Class A state team title and had three gymnasts sweep the individual crowns on the vault, balance beam, floor exercise and uneven parallel bars.
For his efforts, Zamzo was voted the National Gymnastics Coach of the Year in balloting done by Greatmats.com, a national specialty flooring company.
“I was very humbled,” Zamzo said of the national honor. “To be voted on by your peers and by others in your community is very humbling. I appreciate the gymnastics community here in Detroit Lakes and in the state of Minnesota taking the time to vote for me.”
It is worth noting that Zamzo did become a football coach: He is in charge of the ninth grade team at Detroit Lakes, and he also coaches special teams for the varsity squad.
Believe it or not, he said there are similarities between coaching football players and gymnasts.
“Kids are kids,” he said. “There’s the mental aspect of every sport you play. I try to teach kids that it’s OK to fail, because that’s how we get better. And failure doesn’t define you; the sport doesn’t define you. Your attitude and your effort define you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.