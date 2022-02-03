Shawna Mell faces a difficult decision in the near future.
The former Rush City girls basketball standout is in her fourth season on the Concordia-St. Paul women’s basketball team, and soon she will have to make a decision about her future.
But the two choices are both appealing to her.
“If I become a teacher, I know I will be coaching in high school,” Mell said. “But the question is whether I want to be a high school or a college coach.”
More on that in a moment. Mell, who led the Tiger girls basketball teams to an 87-13 record while earning Great River Conference MVP honors, said the decision to play collegiately at Concordia was easy.
“I was able to make a connection with the basketball program,” Mell said. “But the location was ideal for me because I am super-close to my family, and everyone lives in Rush City. So I knew they could come to my games and I could get home easily.
“And I love that this campus reminds me of Rush City. It’s in St. Paul, but the campus has a small-town feel. I feel as if I know 80% of the people by name, and I like that about Rush City and Concordia.”
As a freshman at Concordia in 2019-20, Mell played in six games; last year she also played in six games for the Golden Bears in a season ravaged by COVID-19.
“Right away I had to learn how fast the game is at this level,” Mell said. “Even though I didn’t have many minutes as a freshman, I took it as an opportunity to learn and grown.”
This season Mell has played in 10 games and has averaged 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds for a team that is 13-6 overall and 9-6 in the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. But she said her role on the team goes beyond points and rebounds.
“I take the job of supporting my teammates really seriously, because playing basketball at this level is really hard,” Mell said. “There’s a big learning curve, and I want to be the teammate that everyone came come to for help and support, both on and off the court.
“Being a positive teammate, and using what I’ve learned to help others, is my role.”
That big decision Mell faces is coming soon. As a junior majoring in elementary education, she is on track to become a teacher.
“My degree allows me to teach kindergarten through sixth grade, and I’m getting an endorsement that would allow me to teach preschool,” Mell said. “But I also have always have loved coaching; I’ve coached everything from t-ball to softball to basketball to volleyball, and it has been a big part of my life.
“As a result, I’m also leaning towards being a graduate assistant for a basketball team, so I’m looking in to that as well. I still haven’t decided if I want to be a college basketball coach or teach at the elementary level.”
No matter what she decides, Mell has a singular goal for her career.
“No matter what age level, I want to be someone who can be a positive influence,” she said. “I want to be someone players can trust, and I want to have a positive influence. I want to be the adult who is ‘there’ for them.
“Being a head coach in college is hard, because you’re there to win games. But I want to be not just a great coach, but also a great influence on their lives.”
