Sam Pederson impacted the Minnesota-Duluth softball program the moment she walked on campus, posting a 15-9 record and a 3.06 earned-run average in her freshman season of 2019.
But little did the North Branch graduate realize that softball and COVID-19 would have an even greater impact on her.
And Pederson felt that impact when the team was playing its last preseason doubleheader in Florida in the spring of 2020.
“We had played nine or 10 games in five days, so we were pretty exhausted, both mentally and physically,” she said. “When we got to the field, we found out we were going to have an extended spring break, which sounded pretty cool.
“But as the games went on, there were announcements that indoor activities were getting cancelled and fans were not allowed to attend games. We were trying to figure out what was going on.”
Eventually that season was cancelled, which was a shock to the right-hander who had helped lead North Branch to the state tournament as a senior in 2018.
“I didn’t know what to do, because the game I love so much was taken away from me,” Pederson said. “I felt badly for our seniors, because they never got to enjoy their senior season.”
When Pederson was able to return to the mound in 2021, she returned with a new appreciation for the sport.
“When something gets taken away from you, when you get it back, you appreciate it more,” she said. “I think it opened everybody’s eyes. You have to cherish the moments, and you have to understand your ‘why’ – why do you play the game?
“It’s more than just a score on a scoreboard. You have to appreciate your teammates and coaches, enjoy playing the game together. That’s what is most important – and what you’re going to remember. I get to play softball every day; it’s not a chore.”
Last season Pederson went 12-5 with a 2.05 ERA for the Bulldogs, who went 32-15 and had a 21-9 record in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. This season she has helped the Bulldogs to an 8-1 start by earning NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors for the first week of the season, going 2-0 in three appearance with a 1.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 innings.
She also is one of the team’s captains.
“That’s exciting, that people thought so highly of me that they want me to be a leader,” Pederson said. “But my job is to throw innings and get outs for my team.”
While losing softball in 2020 obviously did not make her a different player, she admits she is a different person.
“I’ve never had a sport taken away before, and that feeling is devastating,” she said. “I didn’t really have a direction when softball was taken away, so it made me grow. Softball isn’t going to be around forever, which stinks. So I was thankful when I got a chance to play it again. But I also spend more time doing other things I love – and being grateful for them.”
Pederson is a senior at Minnesota-Duluth who is majoring in criminology and psychology, with plans to graduate this summer after she completes an internship. But COVID-19 will give her one more season of eligibility beyond this season.
“Unfortunately I cannot take that final year at UMD because they don’t have the master’s program I am looking into,” said Pederson, who is looking for a program that involves forensic investigations and crime analysis. “Everything is up in the air right now, but with softball season in full force I want to accomplish my goals for this year.”
