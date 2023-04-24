2018 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Orion Collins has always had a passion for the game of golf.
He was a standout on the golf team at Cambridge-Isanti, but he wasn’t sure if playing at the college level was going to be an option for him due to the financial commitment it would take. That was until
the University of Minnesota Morris presented an opportunity that Collins could not refuse.
“There was a point when I decided to not go (to college), Collins said. “Then I had this really amazing opportunity. Minnesota Morris used to be a Native American boarding school. My grandma was born and raised on tribal grounds and adopted. Any student who is enrolled in a tribe or is a descendant of an enrolled tribe member gets free tuition. That was pretty much my deciding factor.”
Now in his fifth year of school at Morris, Collins is set to graduate in May with a degree in Sports Management. While Morris offered Collins a chance for a free education, the Cougars also got a very talented golfer in return. Collins was so impressive his freshman season, he was named Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. Collins was also named Honorable Mention All-Conference following the 2020-21 season.
“Golf has always been my main sport,” Collins said. “I’ve been playing golf since I could walk, really, so it was easy to pick golf going into college and stick with it. In high school, sometimes you will get kids who have never golfed before. Everybody in college has golfed and has that knowledge. Competition is just tighter between everybody.”
In a sport where minority representation is relatively low compared to other sports, Collins stands out amongst his peers. He is open about his heritage and proud to be part of the changing landscape of golf. Last summer, Collins got the opportunity to travel to Philadelphia and compete in the PGA Works Collegiate Championship.
“PGA Works is a tournament founded by the PGA of America,” Collins said. “It helps represent minority groups and teach them about awareness within the golf field, and helps kids that want to pursue a career in golf. That’s what I’m working towards after college. It’s a three day event, but they also have a bunch of expos, seminars, and guest speakers as well. It gets kids involved in chasing their dream within the golf field.”
While Collins is still trying to figure out exactly what direction he wants to go with his degree, he knows he wants to stay involved with golf once he does graduate. Growing up playing the greens at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge, Collins believes staying involved with his hometown course could help kick start his professional career goals.
“Right now, I’m looking to graduate this May, which is really exciting,” Collins said. “Golf has always been my main focus, so I’m looking to get into that field. I’ve been sending out my resume everywhere, but at the moment I’m set on working at my local golf club. Just gaining a little more experience and trying to get a little more stability and really find what interests me within the golf field.”
Collins says he has been member at Purple Hawk since he was nine years old and feels right at home when he comes back in the summers.
While a promising future appears to be in the works for Collins, he plans on enjoying his last few months as a college golfer to the fullest. The Cougars teed off their spring season April 14 at the Tatanka Spring Invite in Nebraska.
Collins and his teammates will be back in action next on April 22-23, when they travel to the Bobby Krig Invite hosted by Gustavus Adolphus College.
