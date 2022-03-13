Megan Lanhart was attracted to Central Lakes College in Brainerd the instant she first set foot on campus.
“When I visited, I really enjoyed the small-town vibe, especially since I’m from Braham,” said Lanhart, who graduated from the school in 2019. “Other colleges seemed to ‘big’ for me, and I didn’t feel I fit in. When I visited CLC, it felt like home – and I knew that was where I was supposed to be.”
And she felt she belonged on the Raiders girls basketball team, so she joined that program as a freshman for the 2019-20 season.
“It was a super-fun year, and I loved every minute of it,” Lanhart said. “It was nice to work with coach Brian (Voigt) on my shooting and stuff. It was just a fun time.”
Lanhart played in all 25 games for Central Lakes, starting two. While she averaged 1.2 points per game in her roughly 18 minutes of action each contest, she also provided 1.6 rebounds and nearly an assist per game.
“What I brought to the team was defense,” Lanhart said. “I wasn’t an outstanding scorer, but I wanted to make sure things went smoothly on offense. And on defense I wasn’t afraid to be aggressive. I was really focused on defense.”
Then everything changed, as the school canceled the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 concerns.
“That was rough,” Lanhart said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to pursue another degree, so it was hard when I realized that might have been my last year. We would do stuff in the gym, but there just wasn’t much we could do during COVID.
“But it wasn’t very exciting.”
That upheaval within the program continued in the current season. The school had changed coaches before COVID hit, and that coach left before the 2021-22 season began. That led the school to decide to not play women’s basketball for a second year in a row.
“They hired Krystal Brodeen as the new coach for this season, but there wasn’t really time to build a team for this year,” Lanhart said.
So she focused on her studies and finished an associate degree in general studies in May 2021. In that process, Lanhart took several classes that helped her decide her future.
“I took a couple of classes in natural resources, and I really enjoyed them,” she said. “I decided maybe I should work on a two-year degree in natural resources, so that’s what I’m working on now.”
She expects to complete those degree requirements in May of 2023, which means she does still have one year of eligibility remaining.
“I’m thinking about playing again next year,” she said. “I’m kind of 50/50 on it right now, because I’d like to make sure I finish my degree and get a job. So school comes first.
“But if it works to play basketball, then I would love to.”
