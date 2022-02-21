Luke Olson took part in a signing day event during his senior year at Cambridge-Isanti High School, announcing that he would play football at Central Lakes Community College in Brainerd.
But Olson admits now that playing football for the Raiders was far from a sure thing.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to play college ball at all – I pretty much decided to play there late last summer,” Olson said. “I just didn’t know if college was for me. But I talked to my dad about it in the summer before school started, and I realized that I couldn’t change my mind [and join the team] later.
“I just decided to give it a shot, and if I didn’t like it, then there was nothing lost.”
Good thing he did take that chance, because Olson started on the offensive line for the Raiders and received honors for his play this past season.
“It was the best experience I’ve had playing football,” Olson said. “I loved high school football, and I loved youth football, but I like it up here. I got along with the coaches, all of the coaches and players are 100% committed.”
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Olson started at center for Central Lakes, and he also handled long snaps on special teams.
“As the center, you have to call pass protections and call the audibles on the offensive line,” he said. “Before the snap I have to look for the linebackers and make the reads off that. Obviously I have to take care of the snap, and I have to complete my blocking assignment.”
Olson said the biggest difference between high school and college football was the size of the players.
“I went against some pretty big kids in high school, but I went up against some really big dudes here,” Olson said. “The biggest kid I went up against this year was 6-5 and 400 pounds. But he was slow, so I didn’t do too badly against him because I beat him off the ball.”
The Raiders struggled to a 3-6 overall record and were 1-5 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
“We struggled at first because we didn’t have a lot of older guys on our team,” Olson said. “And we had a lot of injuries – we started with 50-some guys, and by the time we got to our playoff game we were down to 44.
“We went through a lot of adversity, but we battled hard and saw a lot of kids step up.”
Despite having to fight through a rib injury, Olson was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-Region XIII team in 2021, making him one of only three Raiders on that squad. He also received honorable mention on the All-MCAC team.
“I was kind of pumped to receive the awards – it was a big deal for me,” he said.
Olson said he looks forward to playing for Central Lakes again next fall as he works on an associate’s degree in natural resources law enforcement, with the goal of working for DNR after he graduates in the spring of 2023.
But he is not sure there is more football in his future after next season.
“I’ve kicked it around, but I’m not sure that’s what I want to do with my life,” Olson admitted. “I’m focused on school right now because I have classes that I care about. Maybe with the awards I got this year, and if I have another good season next year, maybe I will pursue playing at a higher level.”
