2022 North Branch graduate Lilly Johnson was a star on the soccer field during her time in high school. She was a four-year letter winner for the Vikings, two-time all-conference selection, and an all-state selection her senior year.
Just a few months removed from high school, Johnson is already a key contributor for Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
“The college level is a lot more physical,” Johnson said. “I’ve been thrown around a decent amount already.”
Besides the increased physicality of the college game, the skill level of the players is another aspect that Johnson has had to adjust to.
“There is lot more tendency for people to head the ball in college soccer,” Johnson said. “Our coach kind of demands that we head the ball.”
While Minnesota State University-Moorhead has not found very much success on the field this season in terms of wins and losses, it is a young team that is gaining valuable experience.
Johnson is among eight freshman that are on the Dragons roster this season. Her playing time has increased during the season, and she has even cracked the starting lineup for some games.
As Johnson excels at her new home in the Fargo-Moorhead area, she looks back fondly at her time playing at North Branch.
She credits Vikings head coach Josh Kopp for her development while in high school.
“Josh’s coaching style prepared me for college,” Johnson said. “He demanded a lot and expected a lot out of us, which I really appreciated. It gave me a good mindset going into college.”
It is clear that North Branch means a lot to Johnson.
“I had a lot of support from friends and family. The high school was very supportive with my accomplishments. I am very thankful that I grew up in North Branch,” she said.
The Dragons tied the University of Sioux Falls 0-0 on Sunday, Oct 9. The team has five more games remaining on its schedule.
Johnson is looking forward to finishing the year strong and building for next season.
“Our biggest thing this year is just growth,” she said. “I’m hoping to grow up with this team also and do better each year.”
