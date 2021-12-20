For Kylie Kline, this past volleyball season started with more of a thud than a bang.
The 2020 North Branch graduate is a sophomore on the volleyball team at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa. After starting as the Lakers’ libero as a freshman, Kline found herself struggling early this season.
“I didn’t really click with the other defensive players – it felt as if I was bumping into them, or backing off on balls I should have taken,” Kline said. “I had my playing time cut a bit.”
But Kline’s response to having her playing time cut was perfect: Instead of sulking or complaining, she worked harder and regained her place in the team’s rotation.
“I think my attitude was the key,” she said. “I just kept playing a sport I love and didn’t complain about playing time. When my attitude got better, my playing time improved.
“It was difficult, to be honest. But my teammates were amazing; they kept me pushing and working.”
Kline’s persistence was rewarded when the sophomore libero ranked among the national leaders in digs. She led the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with 774 total digs as well as with her average of 5.61 digs per set. She finished third amongst all junior college players around the country with her dig total, and her average of digs per set ranked 15th.
She also ranked second on the team with 40 service aces.
As a result, Kline earned All-ICCAC First Team honors and also was named to the All-National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 13B First Team.
It was quite a performance by an athlete who chose Iowa Lakes very late in the recruiting process her senior year of high school.
“I was behind in recruiting, and I heard that Iowa Lakes was looking for players, so I reached out to them,” Kline said. “The coach was excited, so right away I scheduled a visit. I liked that it was a small-town environment.”
Her freshman year at Iowa Lakes started with only eight players because of COVID-19 restrictions. Kline led the team with 438 digs, an average of 6.00 digs per set.
“I got a lot of reps during practice and was hands-on in matches, and that was a game-changer, to be sure,” she said. “The season didn’t start until February, so we practiced from August until February, and that year-round practice time really helped, too.”
While Kline still has a year of eligibility at Iowa Lakes, she will receive an associate degree in science next May. Her plan is to eventually earn a nursing degree and secure a nurse practitioner’s license while playing volleyball at a four-year college still to be determined.
“I’m really excited to move forward and keep playing,” she said. “I really feel I’ve gotten better as each season has gone by.
“I was thinking about not playing volleyball after Iowa Lakes. But I shocked myself by performing well and reigniting my love for the sport. I learned that, when things get tough, you have to set your ego aside and push through it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.