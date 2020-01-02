Jake Sibell has done a fair amount of traveling in his young hockey career.
The Isanti native has spent this season as one of the goalies for the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League. But this is Sibell’s fifth team in three seasons, a travelogue that includes playing for three teams in one season.
“It has been hard, because there have been times I have not known what team wants me – and where I’m going to have to drive to next,” Sibell said. “You don’t know when your opportunity will come, but when it comes you have to be ready for it.”
After Sibell’s sophomore year at Cambridge-Isanti, he decided playing junior hockey was the best route to reach his goal of earning a college scholarship. That year he played for a Triple-A team in Omaha, then went to an NAHL tryout camp before the 2017-18 season.
He earned a spot with the Minot Minotauros — and soon after started adding stickers to his suitcase.
“I made the team and went to training camp, and I won the first game I played,” Sibell said. “But they had three goalies, so they cut me.”
The 6-0, 205-pound goalie returned home, and soon after got a call from the NAHL’s Brookings Blizzard, where he played in two games before getting a call from the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League to serve as an emergency goalie. He did not play for Sioux Falls, though, and while he was there Brookings informed him that they had found a replacement in net.
But Sibell was not to be denied, and soon after he joined the Minnesota Wilderness, an NAHL team based in Cloquet.
“They gave me a game, and I rolled with it,” he said. “So they kept me, and I finished the year out pretty strong.”
Sibell posted a 9-2-2 record, a 2.17 goals-against average and a 92.7 save percentage with the Wilderness, and that effort got him drafted by the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. Last season he played in 19 games for the Musketeers and was 6-8-1 with a 3.07 goals-against.
“I was in a back-up role there, and I knew I wouldn’t get the playing time I needed to get scouted by a college,” Sibell said. “So this past summer I looked for more playing time, and Aberdeen was the right choice for me.”
Sibell has played in 16 games for the Wings and is 8-2-2 with a 2.84 goals-against and a 90.5 save percentage.
“My stats are not where I want them to be, but I’m not doing terrible – and our team is really strong,” he said, noting that the Wings lead the Central Division with an impressive 20-4-4-2 record. “I started out really strong, and then I fell back a little bit. But I’m feeling really strong right now, and I’m getting better with practice.”
It helps that Sibell is in competition for playing time in goal with Henry Welsch, who ranks among the NAHL’s statistical leaders.
“We have a team rule where, if a goalie has a 92.7 save percentage, the goalie gets to play the next game,” Sibell explained. “He’s done that a few more times than me, but it’s a good competition. … It challenges me to step up my game. At the start of the season he wasn’t playing as well as I was, but he’s gotten hot and is playing unreal right now. That just pushes me harder in practice and in games to be ready to go.”
But with all of the obstacles he has faced, Sibell knows this is merely another hurdle to clear to reach his goal of receiving a college scholarship offer.
“I just believe that everything will work out,” Sibell said. “I believe that God has a plan for me, and so I just believed in myself and my plan. I kind of willed it to work out.”
