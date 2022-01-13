Jack Harvey is a Stacy native who is in his second year as a forward for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League.
While “forward” is a bit nebulous for a position, it also is accurate. In his time with the Steel, Harvey has played center and both wings.
When asked for his favorite, Harvey simply laughed.
“Put me where you need me,” he said.
The Steel have given Harvey plenty of ice time, and the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward has responded. Last year, his first with Chicago, he played in 48 games and collected nine goals and 17 points.
“Early in the season it was a grind, because the start of the season was delayed because of COVID-19,” he said. “But I think that helped me become a stronger, faster player.
“I didn’t score my first goal until the team’s 29th game – I just could not score. But I got better as a player because I realized I had to be a complete player. That time really made me work on my defensive play, so I’m grateful for that.”
Harvey also helped the Steel win the Clark Cup, sweeping Dubuque and Muskegon before winning three of four games in the championship series against Fargo.
In Chicago’s first 29 games this season, Harvey has upped his numbers. He has scored 10 goals, fifth-best on the team, and has 19 points for the squad that currently leads the USHL with a 20-5-6 record good for 46 points.
“Last year was tough, because that team was so stacked,” Harvey said. “This year I have an increased role, and our goal is to repeat as Clark Cup champions.”
Harvey also has played in two games for the U.S. National Under-18 team, including a contest against Boston University – the college Harvey has committed to join next season.
“That recruiting process was pretty cool, too,” he said. “I was talking to a lot of schools. I know a lot of Minnesota kids like to go to one of the schools in Minnesota, and at the beginning I wanted to go to a Minnesota school, too. But as the process went along, I realized there were more options than just in Minnesota.
“When I got a call from Boston University, it was a surprise. They weren’t on my radar. But I went on a visit, and I fell in love with the school and campus. I felt it was where I was supposed to go.”
What position will Harvey play for the Terriers? He does not care, as long as he gets to play.
“I’m not really stuck on one position, and my game is to be a smart player,” Harvey said. “I try to make good reads, and I feel I have a lot of skill in my game. I feel I have a good shot with a quick release. I’ve been learning to use my body more, and I think that’s a skill that I can continue to develop as time goes on.”
