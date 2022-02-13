Cody Moline took the long route to travel from North Branch to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Moline, a three-time All-Mississippi 8 choice in hockey at North Branch High School, spent two seasons playing for the Kenai River Brown Bears, a North American Hockey League team based in Alaska.
“I talked to Stevens Point in October of 2019, and then they came out and saw me,” Moline said. “I knew very little about them except they were national champs, and that they were looking to build another good team.
“I was impressed with what they had to say. I stayed in touch with them, and I took a tour after Christmas break in 2020. I got a chance to talk to athletes on campus, and that’s when I knew this was the place for me.”
Moline played in all 12 of the team’s games last season and was fifth on the team in scoring with eight points thanks to two goals and six assists, which was the second-most assists on the team. But the year was far different than what he expected.
“College hockey already is a shorter season than juniors, and with COVID-19 we only had 12 games,” Moline said. “We had no clue when we would play, so once we got through training camp we just kept practicing as the season got pushed back to February.
“It’s hard to stay motivated when you’re only practicing. We had a big senior class that kept talking about how sweet it would be to play here once we started playing.”
Moline said the differences between this season and last year are noticeable.
“Playing in front of a packed Willett (Arena) is completely insane – I’ve never been in an atmosphere quite like it,” he said. “Our first game this year was sold out against St. Norbert’s, and your heart is just pounding because it feels like the building is shaking.
“Playing in front of fans, and things like going to classes that have actual students, has been kind of fun.”
Moline has played in all but two of the Pointers games this season and has four goals and four assists.
“So far, I think this has been a pretty good year,” Moline said. “Last year I felt I was an ‘energy’ guy, being a pest and chasing down pucks. I started the season at the bottom of the line charts and worked my way up.
“This year we lost a lot of seniors from last year, and we only have five seniors and one junior on the roster. So I felt that I had to do more. I’ve had meetings with the coaches, and they told me to just play my game. I’ve just had to settle down and do what I do best.”
The Pointers, who won NCAA Division III titles in 2016 and 2019, are 15-5-1 overall this season and are 9-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Stevens Point is ranked 10th in Pairwise, the computer formula used to rank teams for inclusion in the NCAA tournament, and are 11th in the most-recent NCAA Division III poll.
“Most conferences, if you win the conference, you automatically get a bid in the NCAA Tournament,” Moline explained. “The WIAC is one school short of qualifying, so even if we win the conference, we’re not guaranteed a spot in the national tournament.
“We feel we have to win every game. We have to beat as many teams as possible just to get a bid for the national championship.”
