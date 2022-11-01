Austin Sterling never intended to play college football. The 2022 graduate of Braham High School is an aspiring educator who was content with hanging up the cleats after high school.
Sterling’s older brother has connections with the coaching staff from the University of Minnesota, Morris, and that is how the recruiting process began for Sterling.
“My brother Zach sent them (Morris) my film and he said, ‘Watch my brother,’” Austin said. “I was content with just going to school and getting my degree. I was good with my high school career.”
That extra push from his brother to play college ball led Sterling to commit to Morris, and it is a decision he is thrilled that he made.
“It’s been so fun. Way harder than high school football,” he said. “I love it.”
Sterling’s talent has been recognized by the coaching staff at Morris as he has already cracked the starting lineup as a true freshman on the defensive line. The Cougars are having an excellent season as team this year, currently holding a record of 5-3 overall and 4-0 in UMAC conference play.
Sterling has been able to adjust quickly to the college level, something that many freshmen struggle with in their first year.
“The different play style and how much faster the game is,” Sterling said when describing the difference from high school to college football. “It’s probably twice as fast as high school.”
When his playing career finally does end, Sterling wants to return to Braham and be a history teacher. He is majoring in secondary education at Morris.
The affinity he has for his hometown is evident.
“I’ll always bleed blue and gold,” Sterling said. “It will always be Braham colors, no matter what.”
Sterling also credits the coaching staff at Braham for preparing him to play at the next level.
“The coaches at Braham really lifted me into football and they taught me how to play,” Sterling said. “They got me ready for this.”
Fans interested in seeing Sterling compete live can make the trip to Roseville to see the Cougars take on the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Minnesota, Morris, will wrap up its regular season at home on Nov. 12 when the team is set to play host to Greenville University from Illinois.
Click here to read a story about Austin Sterling signing with Minnesota Morris.
