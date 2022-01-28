Purple Hawk Country Club, located just north of Cambridge, has named Jim Carlson as its new PGA professional.
Bev Paron, president of Purple Hawk’s board of directors and a member of the search committee, said everyone is pleased with the hire of Carlson, who brings more than 30 years of experience to the position.
“He’s very personable; he has a quick smile and his very approachable,” Paron said of Carlson. “He seems to enjoy giving lessons and working with juniors, and those are two important things for us.”
Carlson, who looks to spend more time at the course once the weather eases in late March or early April, has a positive impression of the course.
“It just seems as if the people are super-nice and very supportive of the club,” he said. “They’re looking for improvements in areas where I feel I can help them. I’m looking forward to helping them move forward with their services and their communication.”
Carlson began his career as an apprentice at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City, South Dakota, from 1988-92, then moved to Benson Golf Club in Benson, Minnesota, as head professional for eight years. He then became the head pro at Blueberry Pines Golf Club in Menahga, Minnesota, in 2000, then moved to Minnesota National Golf Course in McGregor, Minnesota, from 2016 until last year.
“I’ve been in some rural communities, and I’m really looking forward to getting into a more robust community like Purple Hawk,” Carlson said. “Purple Hawk is a very attractive position, and I think it also is a club that will allow me to get back to my roots because it is like Benson, which is a member-owned facility run by a board of directors.
“I look forward to working at a membership golf club with a board of directors again.”
Paron said she and the board have a simple wish list for Carlson.
“We want him to get Purple Hawk’s name out there, and we want him to create a great experience for everyone who comes to the course,” Paron said.
Carlson agreed with that list, adding, “I want to move them forward, whether it’s improving leagues, improving tournaments, instruction options for both adults and youth.”
